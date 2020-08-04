Technology News
  iPhone 12 Lineup to See Four Models Launch This Year in Two Phases, Supply Chain Report Claims

iPhone 12 Lineup to See Four Models Launch This Year in Two Phases, Supply Chain Report Claims

Apple CFO Luca Maestri recently confirmed a delay in iPhone 12 series availability by a few weeks.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 August 2020 12:15 IST
iPhone 12 Lineup to See Four Models Launch This Year in Two Phases, Supply Chain Report Claims

Apple traditionally hosts its iPhone launch event in September

Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly begun shipment of 6.1-inch iPhone components
  • The 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models may launch in the second phase
  • The 6.7-inch should likely be the most premium model of the lot

Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed a delay in iPhone 12 series availability this year due to several supply chain issues. Now, a new report confirms that the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup will be unveiled in two phases – a first in iPhone history if true. These phases will see the launch of a total of four iPhone devices this year. All of the four 2020 iPhone models are reported to have an OLED display, and the display sizes will vary at 6.1-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.7-inch.

A fresh DigiTimes report, acquired by MacRumors, cites supply chain sources to claim Apple's phased launch approach this year. The report says that the Cupertino giant looks to first launch two 6.1-inch iPhone models initially and then later introduce the small 5.4-inch iPhone model and the large 6.7-inch model. The report says that shipment of components for the 6.1-inch devices have already kicked off, whereas the other two devices will see shipment kick-off in late August.

The report states, “Apple may launch its 5G iPhones in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, the sources said, adding that suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for the former models have recently kicked off shipments, with those for the latter to start in late August. Shipments of flexible boards for new iPhones will peak some 2-4 weeks later than usual this year, the sources said.”

Maestri, during an earnings call last month, confirmed that Apple projected a delay in supply by a few weeks, but didn't detail any phased launch plan changes that are being reported now. Apple hasn't offered any confirmation on a phased launch approach, and the tech giant usually sends out invites a few weeks before the event. Even if availability is delayed and the launch is phased, it could be possible that Apple sticks to its September timeline for hosting an event, and shipping may be delayed.

Also, this is the first time we are hearing of four iPhone models in the 2020 lineup. Up until now, Apple was reported to launch iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices. The report suggests that the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models will be positioned in the top tier segment, whereas the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will be positioned in the ‘affordable range'. All of the devices are expected to offer 5G support.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

