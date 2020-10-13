Technology News
iPhone 12 Launch Live Updates: All the Latest From Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ Event

Apple could launch four new iPhone 12 models, along with a new HomePod during the event.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 13 October 2020 21:27 IST
iPhone 12 series price in India could start at roughly Rs. 70,000

Highlights
  • Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event begins at 10.30pm IST on October 13
  • iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max could launch
  • HomePod mini is has also been rumoured

The Apple event, where iPhone 12 series is expected to be revealed, begins at 10.30pm IST. The Apple event will be streamed live from Apple Park. During this event you can expect the launch of the iPhone 12 series, which is expected to include four new iPhone models. Apart from this, there have been some rumours about the launch of a new, more affordable HomePod smart speaker. Not much else is expected to launch during the Apple event, but there's always some room for a surprise announcement. Keep refreshing this page starting 10.30pm IST for all the latest updates live from the Apple event.

Here's how you can watch the iPhone 12 launch event live stream.

iPhone 12 series price (expected)

According to leaks, Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models — iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone 12 mini price is expected to be $699 (roughly Rs. 51,200) for the 64GB base variant. iPhone 12 64GB could be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,600). iPhone 12 Pro could ship with a 128GB base variant at a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB could ship at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,600).

iPhone 12 specifications (expected)

This time around, all new iPhones could ship with OLED displays. The iPhone 12 mini is rumoured to have a 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could feature a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro Max could ship with a 6.7-inch display. All smartphones will ship with iOS 14 out of the box, along with the A14 Bionic SoC, which we've already seen in the new iPad Air. All new iPhones are expected to support 15W wireless charging support and this standard could be called MagSafe.

The primary difference between all iPhone models could be the cameras. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini could have two rear cameras, while the other two iPhones could ship with three rear cameras, with the third one being a LiDAR sensor.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

