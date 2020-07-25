iPhone 12 models may debut on September 8 according to a tipster on Twitter. The tipster claims that Apple is planning for an online event for September 8 where it will showcase the new 5G iPhone models, the new Apple Watch, and a couple other products. Additionally, the tipster also stated that the tech giant has another event planned for October 27 where it will unveil an iPad Pro and its MacBook models powered an in-house processor. It is also unclear if the October event will be held online or with people present physically.

As per the tweet by tipster iHacktu Pro, Apple has two special events lined up for September and October. The September 8 event will supposedly bring the highly anticipated new 5G iPhone 12 models, or whatever they end up being called, as well as the new Apple Watch. The tipster adds that Apple will also unveil the AirPower – a wireless charging pad – that was cancelled back in March of last year. Additionally, the company may also announce a new iPad and while the tipster does not state which iPad it will be, the iPad Air is due for a refresh.

At the rumoured October 27 event, Apple is said to launch a new iPad Pro, presumably the rumoured 5G iPad Pro, which was earlier reported to have been postponed to 2021. The tipster claims that the new MacBook and MacBook Pro 13-inch will also be unveiled with Apple's own in-house developed silicon. To recall, at WWDC 2020 in June, the company announced it would be transitioning its entire Mac lineup to its own in-house processors, instead of using Intel CPU like it has been doing for the past several years.

Lastly, the tipster claims that the Cupertino giant will unveil its rumoured Apple Glass as well at the October event. Leaks about the mixed reality glasses have been on and off in the news and it looks like Apple has finally decided to show them off. Back in May, a leak hinted at the design and features of the rumoured Apple Glass and also mentioned that it would cost $499 (roughly Rs. 37,300).

As of now, Apple has not shared any information on either of the events so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

