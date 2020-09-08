Technology News
loading

Apple Schedules 'Time Flies' Event for September 15, New Watch and iPad Models Expected

Apple's September 15 event is thought to be for new Apple Watch and iPad Air model, with an iPhone 12 launch expected in October.

By Abhinav Lal | Updated: 8 September 2020 22:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Schedules 'Time Flies' Event for September 15, New Watch and iPad Models Expected

Apple has sent out invites for a virtual event from Apple Park on September 15

Highlights
  • Apple was expected to launch new iPad and Watch models this week
  • Instead, Apple has announced a launch event for next week
  • There are four iPhone 12 models expected this year

Apple has sent out invites for an event on September 15 titled Time Flies, and the name hints at a Apple Watch and iPad Air launch, models that had been tipped in the recent past to launch this week. September is usually when the company is expected to launch its next iPhone series - though the iPhone 12 series this year is expected to be delayed.

To recall, Apple had at its last earnings results announced there would be a few weeks delay to the release of its new iPhone models this year, thanks to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple typically launches new iPhone models in September, and releases them later the same month. An October launch is now expected for the new iPhone series, while recent leaks tipped the September launch of new iPad Air and Apple Watch models, in fact, they were expected to launch sometime today.

The 'Time Flies' Apple event on September 15 is scheduled to be livestreamed from 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). Bloomberg's Apple watcher Mark Gurman on Tuesday indicated next week's launch would see the new models from the iPad Air and Apple Watch series. To recall, models from these lineups were recently spotted certified on the EEC, usually a sign of an imminent launch. Both Apple Watch Series 6 models as the a new model that will replace the more affordable Apple Watch Series 3 lineup are expected.

As with all iPhone launches, the iPhone 12 launch has had its fair share of rumours leading up to it, with four expected iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with only the last expected to support faster millimetre-wave 5G connectivity, and the other iPhone 12 models expected to offer sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Event, iPhone 12, iPhone, Apple Park, iPad Air, Apple, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch
Abhinav Lal Abhinav Lal is News Editor at Gadgets 360 and has been tracking all things tech for over a decade now. He has written extensively on a range of topics including apps, gaming, mobiles, PCs, and Web services in his tech journalism career. Apart from editing news, he also works on reviews and features, while taking care of the product side of things at Gadgets 360. Write to him at abhinavl@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter. You will most likely find Abhinav editing stuff for Gadgets 360, ...More
Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout

Related Stories

Apple Schedules 'Time Flies' Event for September 15, New Watch and iPad Models Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  3. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  4. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  5. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  6. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  7. Moto G9 Review
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  9. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  10. Flipkart Launches Motorola-Branded Soundbars in 200W, 100W Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Schedules 'Time Flies' Event for September 15, New Watch and iPad Models Expected
  2. Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout
  3. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests
  4. Vivo V20 Series May Launch in India in October With Three Phone Models
  5. China Tech Veterans to Launch 'Domestic Replacement' Fund Amid US Sanctions
  6. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery, MediaTek Octa-Core SoC Launched in India
  7. TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech
  8. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs From Grandfather’s Bank Account on Game
  9. Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  10. Poco X3 India Variant Tipped to Carry 8GB RAM, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com