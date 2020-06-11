Technology News
iPhone 12 Reportedly Seen on EEC Database, iMac 2020 Spotted As Well

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 in four distinct SKUs.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 June 2020 18:29 IST
iPhone 12 Reportedly Seen on EEC Database, iMac 2020 Spotted As Well

Apple has supposedly submitted the iPhone 12 with Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 supposed listing on the EEC database shows iOS 13
  • Apple is expected to launch its new iMac at WWDC 2020
  • iPhone 12 family is likely to come in multiple storage options

Apple submitted the iPhone 12 with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia, according to a report. There are as many as nine new model identifiers suggesting different stock keeping units (SKUs) of the next-generation iPhone, the report said. In addition to the iPhone 12, the EEC database is also said to have a model identifier for a new Mac desktop suggesting the launch of a new iMac. Apple is expected to launch the new iMac at WWDC 2020 later this month. The next-generation model would feature all-new aesthetics that are rumoured to be based on the iPad Pro design language.

The model identifiers within the EEC database associated with the iPhone 12 include A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2403, A2407, A2408, and A2411, reports 9to5Mac. A screenshot of the listing shows that all new iPhone models run iOS 13. However, Apple has a record of submitting its new products multiple times for certification with different software versions. It is therefore possible that the same model identifiers would appear on the EEC database with iOS 14 in the coming days.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 in four distinct SKUs — one with a 5.4-inch display, two of them with a 6.1-inch display, and the last model would feature a massive, 6.7-inch display. All these SKUs would have different storage configurations. Thus, we supposedly have nine model identifiers associated with the new lineup. This is, however, not as expanded as the 11 model identifiers spotted for the iPhone 11 family last year.

New iMac incoming as early as this month?
In addition to the new iPhone models, Apple appears to have its new iMac version in development. The EEC database is found to have the model identifier A2330 that would be associated with the fresh offering.

Earlier this week, tipster Sony Dickson on Twitter claimed that the new iMac would debut at WWDC 2020 with an iPad Pro-like design and thin bezels. He also mentioned that there would be a T2 coprocessor and AMD Navi GPU.

If we look at Apple's timeline, the iMac computer hasn't received a design upgrade since the launch of the iMac Slim back in 2012. A lot of Mac users are, thus, anticipating an overhaul for quite some time.

Apple hasn't revealed any details about its WWDC, except its dates — June 22 to June 26. We expect a specific product-focussed keynote event on the first day of the conference where we could see the first glimpse of the new iMac as well as an announcement around its ARM-based Mac machines.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

