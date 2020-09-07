Technology News
loading

Apple May Reveal iPhone 12 Launch Date Later This Week

Mark Gurman’s tweet seems to have refuted Jon Prosser’s speculation of a new product announcement by Apple on September 8.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple May Reveal iPhone 12 Launch Date Later This Week

Apple normally follows a trend of launching its new iPhone models in September

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 launch event would take place later this month
  • Apple was speculated to launch new Apple Watch and iPad on September 7
  • iPhone 12 series may include multiple models

Apple may reveal the date of the iPhone 12 event sometime later this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested through a tweet posted on Monday. The Cupertino giant is expected unveil the new Apple Watch and iPad models alongside the iPhone 12 series at this most likely virtual event. Apple normally follows a trend of launching its new iPhone models in September and then makes them available for purchase a few days later in the month. However, this time, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the company is believed to have delayed the launch.

Gurman, who has a record of revealing Apple developments, said in his tweet that he thought an announcement of the forthcoming iPhone launch would take place this week.

The tweet by Gurman was in response to a post from tipster Jon Prosser, who claimed that Apple had scheduled a press release for Tuesday, September 8, at 9am ET (6pm IST). Prosser had previously speculated that a new Apple Watch as well as an iPad update are set to debut on September 7.

Gurman however hinted that the announcement related to the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch launch event that could be hosted at a later stage.

Apple confirmed the delay of the iPhone 12 launch in its earnings call in late July. Qualcomm also suggested a slight delay in the debut of the new iPhone models due to supply constraints, owing to the pandemic. Nevertheless, the iPhone maker may make an announcement soon, though release the iPhone 12 family sometime in October.

In addition to the iPhone 12 series that could comprise the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple is likely to unveil the next-generation Apple Watch at its virtual event. The rumour mill has also suggested the arrival of the new iPad as well as a new Apple TV and a smaller HomePod.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 launch event, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
Apple May Reveal iPhone 12 Launch Date Later This Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  3. iPhone 12 Launch Date May Get Official Later This Week
  4. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  5. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  6. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop to Launch on September 16
  10. Realme 7i to Launch on September 17, Tipped to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More
  2. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6
  4. LG Wing Confirmed as First Product to Be Launched Under Explorer Project
  5. Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer to Stop Supporting Adobe Flash Player by End of 2020
  6. Apple May Reveal iPhone 12 Launch Date Later This Week
  7. US Military Sticks With Microsoft for $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Computing Contract Despite Amazon Claims
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  9. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  10. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com