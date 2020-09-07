Apple may reveal the date of the iPhone 12 event sometime later this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested through a tweet posted on Monday. The Cupertino giant is expected unveil the new Apple Watch and iPad models alongside the iPhone 12 series at this most likely virtual event. Apple normally follows a trend of launching its new iPhone models in September and then makes them available for purchase a few days later in the month. However, this time, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the company is believed to have delayed the launch.

Gurman, who has a record of revealing Apple developments, said in his tweet that he thought an announcement of the forthcoming iPhone launch would take place this week.

The tweet by Gurman was in response to a post from tipster Jon Prosser, who claimed that Apple had scheduled a press release for Tuesday, September 8, at 9am ET (6pm IST). Prosser had previously speculated that a new Apple Watch as well as an iPad update are set to debut on September 7.

Gurman however hinted that the announcement related to the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch launch event that could be hosted at a later stage.

Apple confirmed the delay of the iPhone 12 launch in its earnings call in late July. Qualcomm also suggested a slight delay in the debut of the new iPhone models due to supply constraints, owing to the pandemic. Nevertheless, the iPhone maker may make an announcement soon, though release the iPhone 12 family sometime in October.

In addition to the iPhone 12 series that could comprise the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple is likely to unveil the next-generation Apple Watch at its virtual event. The rumour mill has also suggested the arrival of the new iPad as well as a new Apple TV and a smaller HomePod.

