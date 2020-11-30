iPhone 12 has been put to test by benchmark site DxOMark to analyse its camera performance on a list of proprietary benchmarks. The latest iPhone model carries an all-new wide-angle lens alongside an ultra-wide-angle lens to deliver an enhanced photography experience over last year's iPhone 11. The dual camera setup of the iPhone 12 is also identical to what's there on the iPhone 12 mini. However, DxOMark testing pointed out that the available hardware on the iPhone 12 lags behind not only the iPhone 12 Pro models but also the flagships from companies such as Huawei, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

iPhone 12 DxOMark camera test scores

The iPhone 12 received an overall camera score of 122 from DxOMark. Particularly in terms of still photography, the latest model received a score of 132, while its zoom performance got 41 points. The overall score of the iPhone 12 made it land just outside the top-10 best camera phones reviewed by DxOMark. It was eight points less than the 130 score achieved by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and six points less than the iPhone 12 Pro. Last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max also surpassed the iPhone 12 with an overall score of 124.

Android phones including the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G have also outshined the iPhone 12, with better scores. Nevertheless, the 132 score received for still photography has brought the new iPhone to the list of top-10 phones for photo on the DxOMark database.

DxOMark notes that the iPhone 12 handles basics quite well, with generally accurate exposure, pleasant colour reproduction, and quick autofocus irrespective of any lighting conditions. The iPhone model is also found to result in photos with “plenty of details” in bright to moderate lighting conditions.

On the downside, the iPhone 12 is observed to have contracted dynamic range and more noise levels than expected. The phone is also found to have a disappointing simulated bokeh portrait mode. Further, the lack of a dedicated tele-module affects its zoom performance. White balance on the iPhone 12 also impacts both still photos and videos, according to the tests conducted by the DxOMark team.

The iPhone 12 received a video score of 112 on the DxOMark benchmark. The score is identical to what has been achieved by the iPhone 12 Pro and is just one point behind the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

“Its performance characteristics are almost identical to those of the iPhone 12 Pro — unsurprisingly, since the main camera hardware appears to be the same. Exposure is accurate and dynamic range is wide, thanks in part to the inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR,” the DxOMark team said in its review.

The iPhone 12 was however found to have limited dynamic range compared to the competition. Low-light performance on the newest regular iPhone model is also impacting videos with a loss of fine detail.

“If zoom and portrait mode performance aren't priorities for you, the iPhone 12 gives essentially all the bang of the iPhone 12 Pro for fewer bucks,” DxOMark noted in the conclusion.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.