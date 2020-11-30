Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark

iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark

iPhone 12 received an overall camera score of 122 from DxOMark that is eight points less than the 130 score achieved by the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 November 2020 17:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark

iPhone 12 comes with a dual camera setup that has an all-new wide-angle shooter

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 received a score of 132 for still photography
  • DxOMark noticed that its simulating bokeh portrait mode was disappointing
  • iPhone 12 video recording got a video score of 112

iPhone 12 has been put to test by benchmark site DxOMark to analyse its camera performance on a list of proprietary benchmarks. The latest iPhone model carries an all-new wide-angle lens alongside an ultra-wide-angle lens to deliver an enhanced photography experience over last year's iPhone 11. The dual camera setup of the iPhone 12 is also identical to what's there on the iPhone 12 mini. However, DxOMark testing pointed out that the available hardware on the iPhone 12 lags behind not only the iPhone 12 Pro models but also the flagships from companies such as Huawei, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

iPhone 12 DxOMark camera test scores

The iPhone 12 received an overall camera score of 122 from DxOMark. Particularly in terms of still photography, the latest model received a score of 132, while its zoom performance got 41 points. The overall score of the iPhone 12 made it land just outside the top-10 best camera phones reviewed by DxOMark. It was eight points less than the 130 score achieved by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and six points less than the iPhone 12 Pro. Last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max also surpassed the iPhone 12 with an overall score of 124.

Android phones including the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G have also outshined the iPhone 12, with better scores. Nevertheless, the 132 score received for still photography has brought the new iPhone to the list of top-10 phones for photo on the DxOMark database.

DxOMark notes that the iPhone 12 handles basics quite well, with generally accurate exposure, pleasant colour reproduction, and quick autofocus irrespective of any lighting conditions. The iPhone model is also found to result in photos with “plenty of details” in bright to moderate lighting conditions.

On the downside, the iPhone 12 is observed to have contracted dynamic range and more noise levels than expected. The phone is also found to have a disappointing simulated bokeh portrait mode. Further, the lack of a dedicated tele-module affects its zoom performance. White balance on the iPhone 12 also impacts both still photos and videos, according to the tests conducted by the DxOMark team.

The iPhone 12 received a video score of 112 on the DxOMark benchmark. The score is identical to what has been achieved by the iPhone 12 Pro and is just one point behind the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

“Its performance characteristics are almost identical to those of the iPhone 12 Pro — unsurprisingly, since the main camera hardware appears to be the same. Exposure is accurate and dynamic range is wide, thanks in part to the inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR,” the DxOMark team said in its review.

The iPhone 12 was however found to have limited dynamic range compared to the competition. Low-light performance on the newest regular iPhone model is also impacting videos with a loss of fine detail.

“If zoom and portrait mode performance aren't priorities for you, the iPhone 12 gives essentially all the bang of the iPhone 12 Pro for fewer bucks,” DxOMark noted in the conclusion.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 DxOMark, iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12, Apple, DxOMark
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website
iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  5. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play
  6. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched
  7. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  8. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  9. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile-Like Tracker to Help Find Lost Things, May Be in the Pipeline
  2. iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark
  3. Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website
  4. FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours
  6. Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report
  7. Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched
  8. Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam
  9. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
  10. Nokia Laptop Series Spotted in BIS Listings, May Debut in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com