iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11; Apple May Not Meet Its 80 Million Units Shipments Target: Report

iPhone 12 series is expected to include four models this year – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 September 2020 11:43 IST
iPhone 12 models will come with 5G support

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 may cost more than iPhone 11
  • Apple is expected to unveil the new models next month
  • iPhone 12 price may start at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,000)

iPhone 12 will cost more than the iPhone 11, a tipster shared on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. It was initially believed that the upcoming iPhone 12 may cost between $699 (roughly Rs. 51,300) and $749 (roughly Rs. 55,000) with the latter seeming more likely. Now, it seems like the starting price will be $749 as the tipster claims the bill of materials (BOM) has gone up with the iPhone 12 models due to 5G support. Additionally, the same tipster also claims that Apple will not be able to meet its target of 80 million iPhone 12 shipments this year.

According to tipster Mobile chip master (translated) on Weibo, the probability of iPhone 12 costing the same as the iPhone 11 is very low, meaning it is unlikely that the iPhone 12 will cost $699. This increase in price is due to the $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) increase in BOM due to the 5G modem, RF, Time of Flight sensor, OLED display, and other such components. This takes the starting price of the iPhone 12 to $749. Late last month, a report stated that the iPhone 12 could be priced between $699 and $749.

Further, the same tipster shared that Apple might not be able to meet its 80 million iPhone 12 shipments target, as reported by Apple Insider, for this year due to production delays of Apple's A14 processor. The tipster claims that the production will lag behind by a few weeks, and supply would be at 70 million units - missing demand by 10 million units.

Apple has already started removing chargers from its products like we saw with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE models. The Cupertino giant is expected to do the same with the latest iPhone 12 models. It was also expected that this omission of accessories would lead to lower pricing but it seems like that won't be the case.

As of now, Apple has not shared pricing for the upcoming iPhone 12 models that are expected to be unveiled next month. The company is said to unveil four models – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

