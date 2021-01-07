Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Bills of Material Costs Apple 21 Percent More Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint

The cost for building the sub-6GHz iPhone 12 with 128GB storage is estimated at $415 (roughly Rs. 30,300).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 January 2021 12:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Bills of Material Costs Apple 21 Percent More Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint

Apple’s shift from LCD to OLED on the iPhone 12 resulted in over $23 (roughly Rs. 1,600) cost increase

Highlights
  • 5G-related components contributed a $34 increase in cost
  • 5nm wafer is said to have introduced a cost increase of over $17
  • Apple diversified its supply sources to save cost in some areas

iPhone 12 material cost is said to be 21 percent higher than the iPhone 11, as per a report by research firm Counterpoint. The report analysed the bill of materials (BoM) data for the iPhone 12 128GB model — both the sub-6GHz variant and the mmWave version. It says that the cost of building the sub-6GHz iPhone 12 with 128GB storage is nearly $415 (roughly Rs. 30,300), a 21 percent increase over the iPhone 11. This model is sold in all markets except US, where the mmWave version is made available.

This is a higher estimate than a previous estimate of $373 (roughly Rs. 27,500) reported in November based on a teardown conducted by Tokyo-based research firm Fomalhaut Techno Solutions in a collaboration with Nikkei

The Counterpoint report says that producing the iPhone 12 128GB mmWave version costs Apple up to $431 (roughly Rs. 31,500). This is said to be 26 percent higher than the cost of iPhone 11. The increase in cost is attributed to the introduction of 5G support, the shift from LCD to OLED display, and Apple's self-designed components including the A14 bionic, PMIC, Audio, and UWB chip that make up for over 16.7 percent of the overall BoM cost.

The report suggests that Apple's decision to shift from LCD to OLED on the iPhone 12 resulted in a more than $23 (roughly Rs. 1,600) cost increase. Both Samsung Display and LG Display are set to supply more panels for iPhone, according to the report.

The increase in BoM cost is also said to be driven by 5G-related components like 5G modem, transceiver, and RF front-end system, collectively contributing a $34 (roughly Rs. 2,400) increase.

For the A14 Bionic, Apple has used TSMC's 5nm process-powered application processor instead of 7nm. The cost of 5nm wafer alone is estimated to increase the iPhone 12 BoM by more than $17 (roughly Rs. 1,200). Counterpoint says that Apple tried to offset the increase in cost by reducing its expenses in box contents, RAM and storage, camera subsystem, and Face ID components. Apple also diversified its supply sources to save costs and split memory orders between industry leaders, as per the report. Counterpoint says that Samsung and KIOXIA (Toshiba) are supplying NAND flash, and SK Hynix and Micron are supplying LPDDR4X to Apple.

For camera components, Apple is said to have given orders to Sony, LG Innotek, and Sharp. Other suppliers for display components, audio, and battery components include NXP, Broadcom, Cirrus Logic, Goertek, Knowles, AAC Technologies, TI, ST, and ASE/USI, according to the report.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, Apple, Counterpoint Research
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ex Machina’s Alex Garland Sets New Sci-Fi Movie Men With Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Bills of Material Costs Apple 21 Percent More Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i Review
  2. iPhone 12 Cost 21 Percent More to Make Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
  3. Instagram Testing New Design to View Stories on Desktop
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. iPhone 12 mini US Sales Disappointing After Launch: CIRP
  6. Realme V15 Live Image Leak Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  8. Mi A3 Starts Getting Second Android 11 Update After Major Issues With First
  9. OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Hotfix Update Rolling Out for Video Playback Issue
  10. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Showcase Portable Oxygen Storage Device, Food and Wine Pairing Service, Online K-Pop Training at CES 2021
  2. Dell UltraSharp, Video Conferencing and Interactive Touch Monitor Models Launched
  3. iPhone 12 Bills of Material Costs Apple 21 Percent More Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
  4. Ex Machina’s Alex Garland Sets New Sci-Fi Movie Men With Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear: Report
  5. Alibaba, Tencent Said to Be Considered by Trump Administration for Addition to China Stock Ban Blacklist
  6. Cryptocurrency Market Value Tops $1 Trillion as Bitcoin Breaches $37,000
  7. Samsung Brings Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs to Expand Its Smart TV Portfolio in 2021
  8. LG Gram 2021 Lineup of Laptop Models With 11th- Gen Intel Processors Announced
  9. Amazon Commits $2 Billion for Affordable Housing Around US Hubs
  10. Nintendo Laughed Off Microsoft’s Acquisition Offer Prior to First Xbox Launch in 2001
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com