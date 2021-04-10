Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Becomes Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in January 2021: Counterpoint

Apple iPhone 12 led the list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to Counterpoint.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 April 2021 15:01 IST
iPhone 12 Becomes Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in January 2021: Counterpoint

iPhone 12 was launched alongside three other iPhone models in October last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 emerged as the best-selling smartphone globally
  • Apple took six places in the global top 10 best-selling smartphones list
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in the US

iPhone 12 has emerged as the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021, according to a report by market research firm Counterpoint. The report says the iPhone 12, alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, accounted for 71 percent of Apple's smartphone sales for the month. The iPhone 12 series — comprising the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini — was launched in October last year, a bit later than Apple's regular iPhone launch schedule. The phones come with 5G support and have updated designs over the iPhone 11 series with flat edges. Both these additions are said to have helped Apple get more customers against the competition.

Counterpoint, in its Market Pulse report released on Friday, said that Apple dominated the best selling smartphones list, and it grabbed as many as six places in the global top 10 best-selling smartphone models in January. The iPhone 12 led the list followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Not surprisingly, almost one-third of Apple's iPhone 12 series sales came from the US, Counterpoint said in its report. It added that strong carrier promotions and demand for 5G in the country were among the top reasons behind Apple's growth. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in the US, as consumers in the country preferred the top-end model over the regular iPhone 12.

Following the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 came as the fourth most-selling smartphone globally, according to Counterpoint. The iPhone 11 was launched in September 2019, and it did well in terms of sales across the globe even months after its launch. A report in February claimed that the iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020, with over 64.8 million units shipped worldwide.

In addition to the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE 2020 also managed to rank in the list of top-selling smartphones in January. The iPhone 12 mini, which is often considered to have not received the success on par with other iPhone 12 models, also made it to the top 10 best-selling smartphones list for January.

After the iPhone models, the affordable Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 by Xiaomi took the fifth and the sixth spot in the list, respectively. Both phones are said to have accounted for 25 percent of Xiaomi's total smartphone sales for the month.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s managed to retain a place in the top 10 best-selling smartphones list for January with the Galaxy A31 being a new entry.

“With the 5G network rollouts picking pace, OEMs are launching more 5G devices across various price segments,” said Counterpoint Research Associate Monika Sharma. “5G is slowly becoming a standard offering and as prices continue to come down, we will see more mid-tier 5G capable smartphones in the bestseller list in the coming months.”

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Counterpoint
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Uber, Lyft Offer COVID-19 Vaccination for Drivers, Free Rides to Vaccine Centres for Customers

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Becomes Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in January 2021: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
  2. Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23
  3. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  4. Redmi Note 10 Users in India Facing Touchscreen, Screen Flickering Issues
  5. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  6. WhatsApp Keyboard Shortcuts for Desktop App, WhatsApp Web Users: Full List
  7. BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan Reintroduced for 90 Days
  8. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Pre-Order Date Leaked
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Becomes Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in January 2021: Counterpoint
  2. Uber, Lyft Offer COVID-19 Vaccination for Drivers, Free Rides to Vaccine Centres for Customers
  3. Apple Criticised by US Senators for Refusing to Testify on Antitrust Concerns
  4. Google Pixel 5a 5G Confirmed After Rumours of Cancellation, Launch Limited to US and Japan
  5. Facebook Delivers Gender-Biased Job Advertisements, Says US Study
  6. Amazon Union Vote Defeated in Alabama by More Than 2-to-1 Margin
  7. Alibaba Group Fined Record $2.75 Billion for Anti-Monopoly Violations in China
  8. Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases
  9. BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan for Unlimited Voice and Data Reintroduced for 90 Days
  10. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com