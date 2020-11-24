Technology News
iPhone 12 Beats Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Speed Test G by a Clear Margin

iPhone 12 took 1 minute and 3 seconds to finish the test while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra took a little over 1 minute and 16 seconds.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 November 2020 11:48 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ SpeedTest G

iPhone 12 is powered by the 5nm-based A14 Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 beats Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a performance test
  • iPhone 12 finished the CPU test in 32.5, Note 20 Ultra in 38 seconds
  • iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900; Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Rs. 1,04,999

iPhone 12 is faster than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, according to tests. The iPhone 12 was pitted against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a performance speed test and the former outperformed the latter by a clear margin. The Speed Test G video was shared on the its YouTube channel which showed the iPhone 12 as the clear winner. The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic SoC while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs. 79,900 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs Rs. 1,04,999.

The Speed Test G, a benchmarking exercise conducted by Android Authority, on the iPhone 12 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra involved testing the two phones side by side by stressing the CPU and GPU and seeing which one completes tasks faster. The iPhone 12 came out as the clear winner across the board.

It completed the CPU test in 32.5 seconds and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra followed at 38.0 seconds. The CPU+GPU test saw a similar gap between the two phones with the iPhone 12 finishing in 17.0 seconds and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra taking 22.2 seconds.

In terms of the GPU, the iPhone 12 still maintained its lead, but by a slightly smaller margin. It finished the test in 13.5 seconds while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra took 16.4 seconds. Overall, the iPhone 12 finished the speed test in 1 minute and 3 seconds while the Samsung phone took a little over 1 minute and 16 seconds.

It's clear that the iPhone 12's A14 Bionic SoC is quite a bit faster than Snapdragon 865+ SoC, thanks to its 5nm architecture compared to the 7nm of the Qualcomm SoC. Additionally, one of the tests was a smoke particle test that showed frames per second (FPS) and the iPhone 12 managed over 50fps while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra managed around 29fps. The Unity 3D test that stresses the GPU showed much smoother performance on the iPhone 12 as well.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

