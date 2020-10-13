Technology News
iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Highest-Selling Model of New Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo

The analyst also said that 5G inclusion won’t be as important to consumers as the price.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 13 October 2020 14:01 IST
iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Highest-Selling Model of New Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expressed doubts at reports putting iPhone 12 sales at around 80 million

Highlights
  • Analyst predicts that 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be the highest-selling mode
  • Price will matter more to consumers than 5G inclusion, Kuo said
  • Apple is set to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series later today

iPhone 12's standard 6.1-inch model will be the highest-selling model among Apple's four iPhone 12 models that will be released later today, according to research analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The other three models – iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max will have 20 percent allocation each of total shipments, as per Kuo's predictions; the remaining 40 percent would be allocated to the iPhone 12. Kuo also claimed that the inclusion of 5G won't be the primary consideration for consumers while buying. Instead, it will be the price that matters more.

In an investor note accessed by Apple Insider, the noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that while the compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will be the cheapest model, it won't sell as highly, as the screen is too small to appeal to the mass market.

iPhone 12 mini is estimated to be priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,200). iPhone 12, meanwhile, is likely to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,600), iPhone 12 Pro at $999 (roughly Rs. 73,200), and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,600).

Kuo also expressed doubts at reports putting iPhone 12 sales at around 80 million. This figure relates to component orders and does not directly correlate to iPhone sales, said the analyst.

Kuo expects lower demand for iPhone 12 in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to demand for the iPhone 11 series in the same period of 2019. This is partially because of the later launch and shipment of the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 12 series will be launched in a virtual “Hi, Speed” event today that will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today. It will be streamed live through the Apple Events site as well as YouTube.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Highest-Selling Model of New Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

