iPhone 12 May Not Support Dual-SIM 5G Out of the Box: Report

iPhone 12 may not support 5G in dual-SIM mode right out of the box. The alleged discrepancy was first highlighted on Reddit over the weekend, following which an internal Apple training document posted by a user in the discussion seems to have confirmed the issue. Apple first introduced dual-SIM functionality in its iPhones with the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max launched in 2018. And the latest iPhone 12 models (the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max) launched on October 14 come with dual-SIM support — a physical Nano-SIM and an eSIM — along with 5G support.

“When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn't supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using an eSIM only and are on a 5G supported carrier and service plan, they'll have 5G access,” reads the alleged training document that the poster on Reddit claimed is from Apple's Sales Web resources. Meaning that a user will have to disable 5G on either the physical SIM or the eSim to get 5G speeds on the new phone.

Mac Rumours first spotted the discussion and writes that it has independently confirmed the authenticity of the document.

In subsequent replies to the original Reddit post, another user who claims to have accessed Verizon's training documents, says that the issue with iPhone 12's dual-SIM 5G support will be fixed with a software update later this year. It wasn't immediately clear if all the iPhone 12 models will be shipped with this issue intact. Apple has not commented on the issue or its fix yet.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will become available on October 23 in the UK, US, China, and more than 30 other countries where pre-orders began on October 16. The iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max in the same set of countries can be pre-ordered from November 6 and will become available from November 13.

In India, the iPhone 12 series starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB iPhone 12 mini. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in India begin on October 23 and availability starts from October 30. The iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from November 6 and early customers can expect to get their hands on the new phones from November 13.

