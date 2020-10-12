Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Users May Face 5G Connectivity Issues in the UK: Report

The new iPhone 12 models might not have support for 700MHz 5G spectrum.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 12 October 2020 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Users May Face 5G Connectivity Issues in the UK: Report

Most of what to expect from the Apple's launch on October 13 have been revealed by a series of leaks

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 may lack support for 700MHz 5G spectrum, claims a report
  • It may cause UK customers to face connectivity issues
  • The lower 700MHz spectrum helps provide network coverage to a wider area

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 series on October 13. The Cupertino-based company has teased the event with an invite that reads, “Hi, Speed”, hinting at the 5G capability of the iPhone 12. But a new report has a note of caution for its potential customers in the UK. It says that the iPhone 12 lineup may face coverage issues in the country because it is likely to not have the support for 700MHz 5G band, a lower spectrum band that helps signals cover more ground.

The report published late on Saturday in The Telegraph cites “industry insiders” as the source of this crucial information. Simon Rockman, a 5G analyst quoted in the report, estimates that the rollout of 700MHz 5G band in the UK, which is due to be auctioned by Ofcom early next year, will be “quite quick” and could be a missed opportunity for Apple if it releases the iPhone 12 series without 700MHz support.

The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to support 5G connectivity across all its models. The most recent leaks and rumours suggest that all iPhone 12 models will have support for sub-6GHz, and only the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max will also support the faster mmWave 5G.

The mmWave 5G or Millimetre Wave spectrum, the radio frequency spectrum between 24GHz and 100GHz, is said to be extremely fast but its narrow wavelength means a shorter range. It would require telecom companies to set up more cell towers to cover all users. The narrow wavelength also makes mmWave 5G vulnerable to extreme weather. The addition of 700MHz 5G spectrum support to the mix could help fix this problem.

The Telegraph report also says that the lack of 700MHz support in the iPhone 12 lineup could unfairly benefit Three, a telecom operator which is said to have acquired large amounts of 5G spectrum.

Most of what to expect from the Apple's highly anticipated launch on October 13 seems to have been revealed by a series of leaks. The iPhone 12 family is expected to have four models, starting with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini which is likely to be priced around $699 (roughly Rs. 51,100).

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, 5G, Apple, iPhone
Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sales This Week: How to Find the Best Deals
OnePlus Nord Special Edition to be Launched on October 14, Sandstone Black Variant Expected

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Users May Face 5G Connectivity Issues in the UK: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  2. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  4. OnePlus TV Y Series Now Available on Flipkart for Big Billion Days Sale
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon
  8. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  9. Vivo Y73s With MediaTek Dimensity 730 SoC Launched
  10. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With 2.4-Inch Display, T9 Keyboard Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Snokor iRocker Gods TWS with 13mm Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  3. Oppo A53s Surfaces on Amazon With Pricing Details; Oppo A73 5G Tipped Online
  4. Apple Diwali Offer: Free AirPods With iPhone 11 Purchases via Apple Store Online Starting October 17 in India
  5. 1More Colorbuds True Wireless Earphones With aptX Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 7,999
  6. OnePlus TV Y Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale
  7. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon
  9. Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report
  10. Vivo Y73s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com