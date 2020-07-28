Technology News
iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Screen Live Image Leaked, Same Sized Notch Returns: Report

Three iPhone 12 models are expected this year. These iPhone models are also expected to come with 5G support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 July 2020 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

iPhone 12 base variant may have a 5.4-inch screen

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 may be unveiled at a September 8 event
  • iPhone 12 base variant seems to have the same size notch as the iPhone 11
  • As of now, the launch date for the new iPhone models is unclear

iPhone 12 base variant is said to come with a 5.4-inch display and a new leak appears to add more credibility to that rumour, with an alleged image of the display. It also shows the notch that seems to have the same size as the iPhone 11 series. The screen size will make the base variant of the iPhone 12 more comfortable to use one handed. Recently, it was reported that the company is planning on hosting two events, one in September and the other in October, to show off a slew of new products including the iPhone 12 models.

As per the Weibo post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), the iPhone 12 base variant is said to come with a 5.4-inch display. The tipster shared a photo of the panel with a hand for scale, stating that the screen is 5.4 inches in size. The notch is also visible on the panel and seems to be the same size as that of the iPhone 11 series, however, the sensors that will be included in the notch are unknown.

Fans that were expecting a smaller notch will be disappointed with this new development. Apple has gone with a notch design with its smartphones ever since the iPhone X series from 2017. It has reduced the size of the notch a bit in subsequent iPhone models but it is still relatively large.

The 5.4-inch screen size was first mentioned by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a report that stated there will be three models of the iPhone 12. Then, recently, hints of a 5.4-inch display were spotted through the Display Zoom feature in the latest iOS 14 beta version for the 5.8-inch iPhone models.

Further, another recent report stated that the Cupertino giant is planning on two events in the coming months, one for September 8 and another for October 27. It is expected to unveil the new 5G iPhone models, the new Apple Watch, and a few other products.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone X, iPhone 11
TikTok Parent ByteDance AI Research Head to Leave as Pressure Mounts on Video-Sharing App
Tencent Offers to Buy Out Chinese Search Engine Sogou in Over $2-billion Deal

