Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Accused of Slowing Down iPhones After Recent iOS Updates by Spanish Consumer Protection Organization

Apple Accused of Slowing Down iPhones After Recent iOS Updates by Spanish Consumer Protection Organization

If Apple does not respond with a satisfactory response, Spain Consumer Protection Organization (OCU) has reportedly threatened to file a lawsuit.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 July 2021 16:22 IST
Apple Accused of Slowing Down iPhones After Recent iOS Updates by Spanish Consumer Protection Organization

OCU alleges that iOS 14.5, 14.5.1, and 14.6 updates have significantly damaged consumer devices

Highlights
  • Several iPhone users reported of battery drain after iOS 14.6 update
  • Altroconsumo and Test-Achats have also participated in the letter
  • OCU has asked Apple to compensate affected consumers

Apple has been accused of slowing down several iPhone models after its most recent few updates. The Spain Consumer Protection Organization has sent a letter to Apple accusing the company of slowing down old phones like the iPhone 8 and iPhone XS, but also the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 after recent updates. The updates mentioned in the letter are specifically iOS 14.5, 14.5.1, and iOS 14.6 updates. The letter accuses Apple of purposefully slowing down iPhones and asks the company to compensate affected consumers.

Spanish media iPhoneros first reported that the Spain Consumer Protection Organization (OCU) had sent the letter to Apple. The letter is intended to establish dialogue with Apple and look for a way to compensate affected consumers. If Apple does not respond with a satisfactory response, OCU has reportedly threatened to file a lawsuit.

“The letter sent aims to establish a dialogue with Apple to find a way to compensate its consumers. Whether Apple does not respond properly, other actions could be taken in the national courts to enforce consumer right,” OCU writes in the letter. While the letter does not detail specific user complaints, it alleges that iOS 14.5, 14.5.1, and 14.6 updates have significantly damaged consumer devices, causing their processing speed to drop dramatically and the battery to drain faster. The letter claims that numerous media outlets, both tech and non-tech, have reported about this. Altroconsumo, Deco Proteste, and Test-Achats have also participated in the letter sent by OCU.

Last month, iPhone users reported of severe battery drain issues after updating to version iOS 14.6. One iPhone user claimed that his device drained by a massive 70 percent overnight. An iPhone 12 user complained that their phone's battery went up to only 30 percent even after keeping it on charging overnight and that it “keeps on draining”.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 12
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 1821mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, iPhone XS, Apple, iOS 14.5, iOS 14.5.1, iOS 14.6
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor, 10 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Apple Accused of Slowing Down iPhones After Recent iOS Updates by Spanish Consumer Protection Organization
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  3. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped
  5. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  8. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor Launched in India
  9. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Accused of Slowing Down iPhones After Recent iOS Updates by Spanish Consumer Protection Organization
  2. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor, 10 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface, Price Tipped Ahead of July 21 Launch
  5. Telegram Cloud Chats Found to Have Multiple Flaws by Researchers, Fix Issued for all Platforms
  6. Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Silently Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on July 23 With 20 Hours of Playback Time
  8. Zoom to Buy Cloud Software Provider Five9 in $15 Billion Deal
  9. ZTE Blade V30, ZTE Blade V30 Vita With 5,000mAh Batteries, Android 11 Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Maps Lambasted in Scotland for Suggesting ‘Potentially Fatal’ Route Options to Hike Ben Nevis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com