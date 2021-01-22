iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, and other iPhone models are available at a discount of up to Rs. 16,000 at Maple stores in India. Customers can avail a Maple exclusive instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 which, coupled with an HDFC cashback offer of up to Rs. 9,000 can help them save a lot on their iPhone purchase. The individual discounts vary between iPhone models and there are exchange offers as well that will allow customers to save some more money.

Maple store website and offline stores are offering discounts on iPhone models going back to the iPhone XR. Customers can get up to Rs. 16,000 off on their iPhone purchase, depending on the model they go for. This discount includes up to Rs. 8,000 instant discount offer by Maple and an additional up to Rs. 9,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. On top of that, Maple is also offering an exclusive exchange bonus (over and above the exchange discount) that also depends on the model. The exchange offers are only valid offline at Maple stores.

Examples of the offer include the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is seen as discounted by Rs. 8,000 for the 128GB model and is available for Rs. 1,21,900. With HDFC Bank cards, you can get a Rs. 5,000 cashback for a total discount of Rs. 13,000. iPhone 12 Pro is available at a discount of Rs. 3,500 with Rs. 5,000 cashback with HDFC cards. iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 76,900 after a Rs. 3,000 discount, with an additional Rs. 6,000 HDFC cashback. iPhone 12 mini is discounted by Rs. 3,000 as well but with Rs. 9,000 as cashback with HDFC Bank credit card. Debit card users can get Rs. 4,500 cashback. There is also an exchange offer for the iPhone 12 mini where you can get the phone for Rs. 48,900 including up to Rs. 9,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards and an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus.

Interestingly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is discounted by Rs. 12,000 with additional Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC. iPhone 11 Pro seems to only have the Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 11 is discounted by Rs. 2,500 with HDFC cashback of Rs. 5,000.

iPhone XR has a Rs. 2,000 discount and cashback of Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank debit card. There is a six month no-cost EMI plan as well that gives you a Rs. 7,000 cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit card. Maple is offering the iPhone XR at an exchange effective price of Rs. 28,900 that is inclusive of Rs. 7,000 cashback from HDFC and the exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000.

Customers looking for the iPhone SE (2020) can get it at a Rs. 2,000 discount cashback of Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank debit card. The six month no-cost EMI option is available here as well. The iPhone SE can be had at an exchange effective price of Rs. 20,900.

The discounts are for the base variants of the iPhone models and are available on the Maple online and offline stores. It should be noted that the HDFC cashback is a limited time offer and exchange offers are valid till January 26. As mentioned, for exchange, customers will have to visit the store. Maple also says you can book an iPhone model at 10 percent and pay the balance in 15 days.

Model Effective Price iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) Rs. 1,16,900 iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) Rs. 1,11,400 iPhone 12 (64GB) Rs. 70,900 iPhone 12 mini (64GB) Rs. 57,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) Rs. 1,03,390 iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) Rs. 93,940 iPhone 11 (64GB) Rs. 47,400 iPhone XR (64GB) Rs. 38,900 iPhone SE (2020) (64GB) Rs. 30,900

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.