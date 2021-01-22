Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores

iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores

iPhone 12 Pro Max is discounted by Rs. 8,000 and using HDFC Bank cards, you can get Rs. 5,000 cashback.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 January 2021 19:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores

Maple is offering Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus with select iPhone models

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro is listed on Maple with a Rs. 3,500 discount
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max is discounted by Rs. 12,000
  • For exchange offers, customers will have to visit a Maple store

iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, and other iPhone models are available at a discount of up to Rs. 16,000 at Maple stores in India. Customers can avail a Maple exclusive instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 which, coupled with an HDFC cashback offer of up to Rs. 9,000 can help them save a lot on their iPhone purchase. The individual discounts vary between iPhone models and there are exchange offers as well that will allow customers to save some more money.

Maple store website and offline stores are offering discounts on iPhone models going back to the iPhone XR. Customers can get up to Rs. 16,000 off on their iPhone purchase, depending on the model they go for. This discount includes up to Rs. 8,000 instant discount offer by Maple and an additional up to Rs. 9,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. On top of that, Maple is also offering an exclusive exchange bonus (over and above the exchange discount) that also depends on the model. The exchange offers are only valid offline at Maple stores.

Examples of the offer include the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is seen as discounted by Rs. 8,000 for the 128GB model and is available for Rs. 1,21,900. With HDFC Bank cards, you can get a Rs. 5,000 cashback for a total discount of Rs. 13,000. iPhone 12 Pro is available at a discount of Rs. 3,500 with Rs. 5,000 cashback with HDFC cards. iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 76,900 after a Rs. 3,000 discount, with an additional Rs. 6,000 HDFC cashback. iPhone 12 mini is discounted by Rs. 3,000 as well but with Rs. 9,000 as cashback with HDFC Bank credit card. Debit card users can get Rs. 4,500 cashback. There is also an exchange offer for the iPhone 12 mini where you can get the phone for Rs. 48,900 including up to Rs. 9,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards and an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus.

Interestingly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is discounted by Rs. 12,000 with additional Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC. iPhone 11 Pro seems to only have the Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 11 is discounted by Rs. 2,500 with HDFC cashback of Rs. 5,000.

iPhone XR has a Rs. 2,000 discount and cashback of Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank debit card. There is a six month no-cost EMI plan as well that gives you a Rs. 7,000 cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit card. Maple is offering the iPhone XR at an exchange effective price of Rs. 28,900 that is inclusive of Rs. 7,000 cashback from HDFC and the exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000.

Customers looking for the iPhone SE (2020) can get it at a Rs. 2,000 discount cashback of Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank debit card. The six month no-cost EMI option is available here as well. The iPhone SE can be had at an exchange effective price of Rs. 20,900.

The discounts are for the base variants of the iPhone models and are available on the Maple online and offline stores. It should be noted that the HDFC cashback is a limited time offer and exchange offers are valid till January 26. As mentioned, for exchange, customers will have to visit the store. Maple also says you can book an iPhone model at 10 percent and pay the balance in 15 days.

Model Effective Price
iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) Rs. 1,16,900
iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) Rs. 1,11,400
iPhone 12 (64GB) Rs. 70,900
iPhone 12 mini (64GB) Rs. 57,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) Rs. 1,03,390
iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) Rs. 93,940
iPhone 11 (64GB) Rs. 47,400
iPhone XR (64GB) Rs. 38,900
iPhone SE (2020) (64GB) Rs. 30,900

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, Maple
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

Related Stories

iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, That Used Balloon Alternative to Cell Towers
  2. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  3. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  5. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  6. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  7. LG K42 With a Military-Grade Build, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  10. Affordable Data Plans from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  4. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  5. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  6. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
  8. Government Assured Strict Changes in Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce, Trader Group Says
  9. US President Joe Biden Enlists ‘World Class’ Cyber-Security Team Following SolarWinds Hack
  10. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com