iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Price in India Cut, In-Box Accessories Reduced

iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone 11 now start at Rs. 47,900, Rs. 39,900, and Rs. 54,900, respectively.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2020 11:27 IST
iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone 11 are available with no charger and EarPods

Highlights
  • iPhone XR price has dropped from Rs. 52,500
  • iPhone 11 was earlier available at a starting price of Rs. 68,300
  • A Diwali offer includes AirPods with the iPhone 11

Following the launch of the iPhone 12 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone 11 price in India have dropped. The new maximum retail prices (MRP) are now reflecting on the Apple India online store, though retailers including online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart are yet to list the revised prices. Alongside the price cut, Apple has removed the charger and EarPods headphones from the retail box of the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 11. This is a move to provide a unified experience across all the available iPhone models as the iPhone 12 series doesn't ship with a charger and EarPods. Apple will be additionally running a Diwali offer bundling AirPods with the iPhone 11.

iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 price in India

As per the product listings on the Apple India online store, the iPhone XR price in India has been reduced to as low as Rs. 47,900 from Rs. 52,500. The iPhone SE (2020) price has also dropped to Rs. 39,900 from Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB versions of the iPhone SE (2020) have also received a price cut and are available at Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 54,900, respectively. Similarly, the iPhone 11 price in India has been revised to Rs. 54,900 from Rs. 68,300.

Model Old price New price
iPhone XR 64GB Rs. 52,500 Rs. 47,900
iPhone SE (2020) 64GB Rs. 42,500 Rs. 39,900
iPhone SE (2020) 128GB Rs. 47,800 Rs. 44,900
iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Rs. 58,300 Rs. 54,900
iPhone 11 64GB Rs. 68,300 Rs. 54,900

 

Although the Apple India online store has started selling the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 11 with the new prices, e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart are yet to reflect the revision at their end. Apple will also run a special offer to bundle AirPods along with the iPhone 11 for Diwali starting October 17.

In addition to the revised pricing of its existing models, Apple has removed the charger and EarPods headphones from the retail box of the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 11. The phones now come with a USB-C to Lightning cable that can be used with a compatible power adapter for charging.

“As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 11 no longer includes a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately,” reads a note on the Apple India online store listing of the iPhone 11.

Apple Begins Ditching Bundled Chargers: Eco-Friendly Move or Cynical Stinginess?

Apple initially removed the charger from the box of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series SE. However, the company decided to expand that move on Tuesday and removed the charger and EarPods from the retail box of the iPhone 12 series. It is touted to help reduce environmental impact. Nevertheless, the removal of the charger and headphones gives Apple an opportunity to save some cost.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
