Following the launch of the iPhone 12 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone 11 price in India have dropped. The new maximum retail prices (MRP) are now reflecting on the Apple India online store, though retailers including online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart are yet to list the revised prices. Alongside the price cut, Apple has removed the charger and EarPods headphones from the retail box of the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 11. This is a move to provide a unified experience across all the available iPhone models as the iPhone 12 series doesn't ship with a charger and EarPods. Apple will be additionally running a Diwali offer bundling AirPods with the iPhone 11.

As per the product listings on the Apple India online store, the iPhone XR price in India has been reduced to as low as Rs. 47,900 from Rs. 52,500. The iPhone SE (2020) price has also dropped to Rs. 39,900 from Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB versions of the iPhone SE (2020) have also received a price cut and are available at Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 54,900, respectively. Similarly, the iPhone 11 price in India has been revised to Rs. 54,900 from Rs. 68,300.

Model Old price New price iPhone XR 64GB Rs. 52,500 Rs. 47,900 iPhone SE (2020) 64GB Rs. 42,500 Rs. 39,900 iPhone SE (2020) 128GB Rs. 47,800 Rs. 44,900 iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Rs. 58,300 Rs. 54,900 iPhone 11 64GB Rs. 68,300 Rs. 54,900

Although the Apple India online store has started selling the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 11 with the new prices, e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart are yet to reflect the revision at their end. Apple will also run a special offer to bundle AirPods along with the iPhone 11 for Diwali starting October 17.

In addition to the revised pricing of its existing models, Apple has removed the charger and EarPods headphones from the retail box of the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 11. The phones now come with a USB-C to Lightning cable that can be used with a compatible power adapter for charging.

“As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 11 no longer includes a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately,” reads a note on the Apple India online store listing of the iPhone 11.

Apple initially removed the charger from the box of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series SE. However, the company decided to expand that move on Tuesday and removed the charger and EarPods from the retail box of the iPhone 12 series. It is touted to help reduce environmental impact. Nevertheless, the removal of the charger and headphones gives Apple an opportunity to save some cost.

