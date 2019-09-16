Technology News
loading

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

The Apple iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 64,900 in India

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images North America / AFP

iPhone 11 is popular in the Chinese market.

Highlights
  • Kuo based predictions on online shipping estimates
  • New colours and trade-in programmes have boosted interest
  • iPhone 11 series goes on sale in India on September 27

Apple launched three new smartphones this year; the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. These three smartphones went on pre-order on Friday in the US and are scheduled to go on sale on September 20. Apple-watching analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released an investor note mentioning that iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro order demands were better than his expectations. The report also lists out other reasons which could have contributed to the higher demand for the new iPhone models.

 

This information has surfaced after 9to5Mac published the findings from Kuo's note. The Apple analyst has based his predictions mainly on Apple's online shipping estimates. Kuo points out that there is a strong demand for newly introduced colours such as the Midnight Green on the iPhone 11 Pro, and the Green and Purple for the iPhone 11 models. However, he has raised concerns about the production problems of the glass for the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro could mean availability constraints.

Ming-Chi Kuo states that the demand for the iPhone 11 Pro is higher in the US whereas the more affordable iPhone 11 is drawing interest from the Chinese market. He also mentions that the availability of trade-in programs and zero-interest payment plans have boosted appeal for these smartphones.

Along with the new colour options, Apple's aggressive $699 (roughly Rs. 50,000) price tag for the iPhone 11 is said to have generated interest for the smartphone. In India, it is priced starting at Rs. 64,9000. In the report, Kuo has also mentioned that the pricing makes the iPhone 11 an ideal upgrade for people currently using the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and the iPhone 7.

While the iPhone 11 series goes on sale in the US on Friday, September 20, here in India, the devices go on sale on September 27.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Ming Chi Kuo
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Kicks Off From September 29: What to Expect This Year
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Review
  2. Motorola TV Lineup Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 13,999
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  4. Moto E6s With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  6. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Exceeded Demand Expectations: Kuo
  7. Moto E6s First Impressions
  8. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Lite Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Slashed, Now Start at Rs. 7,999
  10. Tata Sky Multi TV Users Get HD Set-Top Box at Discounted Prices: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Said to Launch 15-Inch Surface Laptop 3 at October 2 Event
  2. Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Realme XT Next Sale on September 30 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Kicks Off From September 29: What to Expect This Year
  6. Tata Sky Multi TV Users Get HD Set-Top Box at Discounted Price of Rs. 1,199: Report
  7. Oppo Reno Ace Launch Date Confirmed as October 10, Will Feature 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging and 90Hz Display
  8. Jio Fiber Effect: BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs. 777 Broadband Plan Reintroduced
  9. Motorola TV Lineup With Android 9.0 and Bundled Gamepad Launched in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  10. OnePlus TV Will Support Amazon Alexa, Skill Page Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.