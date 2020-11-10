Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 11 Is Most Shipped Smartphone Globally in Q3 but Samsung Dominated Top 10 Shipping Smartphones: Canalys

iPhone 11 Is Most Shipped Smartphone Globally in Q3 but Samsung Dominated Top 10 Shipping Smartphones: Canalys

iPhone 11 surpassed the mark of 1.6 crore shipments worldwide in the third quarter, according to Canalys.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2020 17:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 Is Most Shipped Smartphone Globally in Q3 but Samsung Dominated Top 10 Shipping Smartphones: Canalys

iPhone 11 dominated the graph showing global top 10 shipping smartphones in the third quarter of 2020

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 was recently succeeded by iPhone 12
  • Canalys data shows Samsung leading in terms of top vendor
  • iPhone SE managed to gain the second position on the graph

iPhone 11 emerged as the most shipped smartphone globally in the third quarter of 2020, while Samsung took five spots in the world's top 10 shipping smartphones during the same quarter, according to market analyst firm Canalys. The iPhone model was recently succeeded by the iPhone 12 that debuted in October. However, due to the delay in the launch of the iPhone 12 series and also it comparatively affordable pricing over the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 managed to gain success in the global markets.

Canalys shared a graph on Twitter to highlight the top 10 smartphones shipped globally in the third quarter. The graph showed the iPhone 11 surpassing the mark of 1.6 crore shipments worldwide, followed by the iPhone SE that reached the one crore milestone during the same quarter.

In terms of brands overall, Samsung led the race with the Galaxy A21s coming as the third most shipped smartphone across the globe, followed by the Galaxy A11, and Galaxy A51. The mid-range Galaxy A31 and affordable Galaxy A01 Core also came at eighth and 10th positions, respectively. All this helped the South Korean company to capture five spots on the graph showing the world's top 10 smartphones shipped in the third quarter.

Xiaomi also managed to take three spots, with the Redmi Note 9/ Redmi 10X 4G emerging as the sixth, Redmi 9 as the seventh, and Redmi 9A as the eighth most shipped phone during the quarter. The Beijing-based company also notably overshadowed Apple on the global graph as the Cupertino giant had just the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE among the top 10 shipping smartphones. Nevertheless, the iPhone models helped Apple gain top spot on the graph and compete strongly against both Xiaomi and Samsung, despite having significant price differences against the other contenders.

 

Late last month, Canalys reported that Samsung's shipments grew globally by a two percent year-over-year increase at 8.02 crores in the third quarter. That growth came irrespective of a one percent year-over-year decline in the global smartphone shipments, chiefly owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apart from Samsung, the Canalys report stated that Xiaomi marked a 45 percent annual growth and came third, while Huawei slipped to the second place with a massive fall of 23 percent. Apple also saw a one percent decline in its annual growth, as per the firm.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone, Apple, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, Canalys
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Direct, a TV Channel-Like Offering, Will Choose Content for You So You Don’t Have To

Related Stories

iPhone 11 Is Most Shipped Smartphone Globally in Q3 but Samsung Dominated Top 10 Shipping Smartphones: Canalys
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  3. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  4. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  5. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  7. Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router With 1,000 Sq Ft Coverage Launched in India
  8. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Get October 2020 Security Patch and More
  10. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Will Get New Feature to Stop JavaScript Based ‘Tab-Napping’ Attacks: Report
  2. iPhone 11 Is Most Shipped Smartphone Globally in Q3 but Samsung Dominated Top 10 Shipping Smartphones: Canalys
  3. Netflix Direct, a TV Channel-Like Offering, Will Choose Content for You So You Don’t Have To
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tipped to Sport 2K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 108-Megapixel Camera
  5. PlayStation 5 Games Will Be Region-Free, Release Timeline of Two Major Titles Revealed
  6. Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service
  8. Apple Puts Major Taiwanese Supplier Pegatron on Probation Over Labour Laws Violation
  9. Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router With Up to 1.2Gbps Speed, 1,000 Square Feet Coverage Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com