Technology News
loading

iPhone Lovers Throng Apple Retailers in India, Record Festive Sales Expected

The iPhone 11 lineup went out-of-stock in India at both Amazon India and Flipkart in just three days after the pre-booking was opened on September 20.

By | Updated: 28 September 2019 15:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Lovers Throng Apple Retailers in India, Record Festive Sales Expected

iPhone 11 series is expected to lead the growth of India's premium phone segment in Q4 2019

Highlights
  • People queued up as early at 12 noon at stores to get their phones
  • Strong festive uptick for iPhone 11 series in India is expected
  • Banking discounts and cashback offers further sweeten the deal

Heralding a perfect Diwali for Apple, iPhone lovers on Friday thronged Apple Authorised Resellers and premium stores across India to grab new iPhones 11 - a scene reminiscent of the arrival of Apple 6 and 7 series in the country in 2014 and 2015.

People queued up at various Apple stores across the country - from DLF CyberHub in Gurgaon to Palladium Mall at Lower Parel in Mumbai and UB City in Bengaluru -- to get their pre-ordered iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max that were made available at 6 pm on Friday.

At some places like Pacific Mall in West Delhi, people queued up as early at 12 noon at the Apple Authorised Store to get their iPhones.

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at Counterpoint Research, as per their channel checks, they are picking up a strong festive uptick for iPhone 11 series in India, especially the iPhone 11.

"Looks like Apple iPhone 11 pricing strategy is going down well for the consumers. Additionally, the offers on top of it from the financial/retail partners make it a great buy for users looking to upgrade," Pathak told IANS.

The iPhone 11 devices went out-of-stock in India at both Amazon India and Flipkart in just three days after the pre-booking was opened on September 20.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), Indians simply love Apple and iPhone continues to hold sway as the most-desired and coveted aspirational smartphone brand of choice.

"With the iPhone 11 and its higher-priced variants, what Apple has been able to achieve is to bring forth a wholesome value proposition for iPhone users seeking to upgrade: a device that delivers overwhelming well, not merely on the price front, but also on the features itself, whether it be the excellent camera capabilities or the terrific battery life," Ram told IANS.

iPhone 11 is also a significant upgrade considering the fact a good number of people were sitting on older generation iPhones in India.

"We won't be surprised if Apple hit its record festive season sales in India driven by iPhone 11 and XR," Pathak noted.

Amazon and Ingram Micro have tied-up with HDFC Bank and are offering cashback offers of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. There is a cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5 as well.

Flipkart is offering cash back of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Rs 6,000 on 11 Pro and 11. The new iPhones also have a six-month 'No Cost EMI' option available on Amazon.

Overall, said Pathak, the premium market is growing and new launches will further drive growth of premium market in the fourth quarter this year.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3110mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3969mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Price in India, iPhone 11 Specifications, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Price in India, iPhone 11 Pro Specifications
WhatsApp Was Extensively Abused During India Elections, Study Claims
iOS Exploit Could Leave Millions of iPhones Vulnerable to Permanent Jailbreaking
iPhone Lovers Throng Apple Retailers in India, Record Festive Sales Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  3. Watch a Black Hole Rip Apart an Unfortunate Star in NASA Video
  4. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  5. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1 Range Now on Sale in India: All Details
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales: All the Mobile Phone Offers Revealed So Far
  7. 25 Android Apps Removed From Google Play Due to Adware: Symantec
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  9. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  10. Apple Watch Series 5 Now on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS Exploit Could Leave Millions of iPhones Vulnerable to Permanent Jailbreaking
  2. iPhone Lovers Throng Apple Retailers in India, Record Festive Sales Expected
  3. WhatsApp Was Extensively Abused During India Elections, Study Claims
  4. Vivo U10 Goes on Sale via Amazon for Prime Subscribers in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  6. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, More
  7. Facebook Libra Launch Could Be Delayed Over Regulatory Concerns, Executive Says
  8. LG Q60 With Triple Rear Cameras, MIL-STD 810G Build Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Now on Sale via Amazon for Prime Subscribers in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk and Tesla Violated US Federal Labour Law, Judge Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.