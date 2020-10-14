iPhone 11 is set to be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for as low as Rs. 47,999, the e-retail giant revealed through a banner on its online marketplace. For customers looking specifically for a deal on the iPhone 11 Pro, Flipkart has separately teased a discount worth Rs. 26,600 on the last year's flagship iPhone. The deals on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro come just after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series that includes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro as the upgrades to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 price discount in India

The deal on the iPhone 11 that will be a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings its pricing down to Rs. 47,999 from Rs. 54,900. This indicates a discount of Rs. 6,901. Additionally, Amazon seems to offer an additional discount for customers making payments through HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions.

iPhone 11 Review

The discounted price is applicable for the base variant of the iPhone 11 that comes with 64GB of storage. However, it is unclear whether Amazon would offer a similar discount on its 128GB and 256GB variants.

iPhone 11 Pro price discount in India

In case you don't want an iPhone 11 and have the budget to go for an even premium phone, Flipkart is set to offer the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 79,999 as a part of its Big Billion Days sale. This brings a discount of Rs. 26,601 over the official starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro that comes at Rs. 1,06,600. Flipkart is also likely to also effectively reduce the price further for customers using an SBI card.

iPhone 11 Pro Review

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin from October 17 for regular customers, while it will go live for the Prime members beginning October 16. Flipkart, on the other hand, will host the Big Billion Days sale from October 16, though its Plus members will be able to access the festive sale from 12pm (noon) on October 15.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have notably revealed their deals on the last year iPhone models just hours after Apple reduced their prices officially — following the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

Apple will separately run a Diwali offer through its newly launched online store in India, as a part of which it will bundle AirPods with the iPhone 11. The offer will go live October 17.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.