Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone XR, iPhone XS to Get Multi Cam Simultaneous Recording Similar to iPhone 11 Pro With iOS 13: Report

iPhone XR, iPhone XS to Get Multi-Cam Simultaneous Recording Similar to iPhone 11 Pro With iOS 13: Report

Apple at WWDC 2019 announced an API to bring multi-cam simultaneous recording on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the latest iPad Pro.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 16:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XR, iPhone XS to Get Multi-Cam Simultaneous Recording Similar to iPhone 11 Pro With iOS 13: Report

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Apple

Apple has an API to enable multi-cam simultaneous recording

Highlights
  • Apple has an API to enable multi-cam simultaneous recording
  • The API works with iOS 13
  • It enables developers to capture multi-cam feeds

Multi-cam simultaneous recording support that Apple previewed on the iPhone 11 Pro earlier this month won't just be limited to the newest iPhone model, a report claims, but is also supported by the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the latest iPad Pro on iOS 13. The Cupertino giant at its iPhone-centric event demoed the multiple camera simultaneously recording through a new version of cinematic camera app Filmic Pro. The showcase was primarily to highlight the advanced camera capabilities of the latest iPhone model. However, it has been found that it's not something that would be exclusive to the iPhone 11 Pro but will also be available on last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPad Pro through iOS 13.

Apple at a session held at WWDC 2019 earlier this year announced a new API that is designed to bring multi-camera capture to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and the latest iPad Pro. The development, called AVMultiCamPiP, allows app developers to "simultaneously record the output from the front and back cameras into a single movie file using a multi-camera capture session", as described in a documentation available on the Apple Developer portal.

This essentially enables older iPhone models to capture similar simultaneous multi-cam recordings as showcased on the iPhone 11 Pro at its formal launch earlier this month.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max First Impressions

The API was launched back in June, but developers are yet to bring apps with multi-cam support. It appears that Filmic Pro would be amongst the first apps to bring the new offering -- as demonstrated during the iPhone 11 Pro launch.

As mentioned by 9to5Mac, there are some imposed limitations on the older models, such as only certain combinations of camera sensors can be used for simultaneous recording. Developers would also be restricted to use inferior-quality camera feeds on last year's iPhone models -- giving a major reason to professionals to switch to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

That being said, it is clear that if you have an iPhone XR or iPhone XS, you would be able to experience similar multi-camera simultaneous recording that would be available to the iPhone 11 Pro users.

The advanced feature will notably not be a part of the default Camera app. However, with the arrival of iOS 13, which is set for September 19, the existing hardware will be able to capture multi-camera simultaneous feeds.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorApple A12 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 12
Resolution1125x2436 pixels
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Some might find it bulky
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS Max review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorApple A12 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 12
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A12 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 12
Resolution828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Instagram Music Launched by Facebook in India
iPhone XR, iPhone XS to Get Multi-Cam Simultaneous Recording Similar to iPhone 11 Pro With iOS 13: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  2. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Xiaomi Launches Four New Mi TV Models in India, Including Its Biggest
  4. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  5. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  6. Vivo Nex 3 With 64-Megapixel Camera, 5G-Enabled Variant Launched
  7. OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus TV to Launch in India on September 26
  8. Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Fully Charge Its Battery in Under 30 Minutes
  9. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  10. Motorola TV Lineup Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 13,999
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone XR, iPhone XS to Get Multi-Cam Simultaneous Recording Similar to iPhone 11 Pro With iOS 13: Report
  2. Instagram Music Launched by Facebook in India
  3. Asus Chromebook Flip C433 Is the Company's Latest Mid-Range Convertible Chromebook Laptop
  4. Honor Play 3e With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price Specifications
  5. Lenovo Launches ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre PCs for Enterprises in India
  6. Oppo Reno Ace Fast Charging Time Teased, Tipped to Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Under 30 Minutes
  7. Facebook Unveils New Video Tools, Instagram Scheduling Feature
  8. Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Four New Mi TV Models Launched in India: Event Highlights
  9. Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  10. Redmi K20 Pro Teardown Reveals Ingress Protection, Easy Repairability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.