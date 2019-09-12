Technology News
loading

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, All iPhone Prices in India: Full List

iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8 got an effective MRP price cut of Rs. 20,000.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, All iPhone Prices in India: Full List

iPhone 11 series was launched earlier this week

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced in India at Rs. 1,09,900
  • The iPhone 8 Plus is now pried starting at Rs. 49,900
  • The iPhone 7 32GB variant is priced only at Rs. 29,900

Apple launched three iPhone moels at its dedicated Apple Special Event 2019 – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 has been priced reasonably, compared to the other two that start from Rs. 99,900. Soon after the launch of the new iPhones, the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8 got an effective MRP price cut of Rs. 20,000. Last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XR saw a price cut of Rs. 10,000, and prices were reduced of the iPhone 7 series as well.

As mentioned, the iPhone 8 Plus saw a price cut of Rs. 20,000, and is now listed with a starting MRP of Rs. 49,900. The cheapest of the lot is the iPhone 7 32GB which is now priced at Rs. 29,900 only. After its initial price cut earlier this year, the iPhone XR price has been reduced further, and it also retails starting at Rs. 49,900, same as the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X retails at the same price as last year.

Talking about the new iPhone models, the iPhone 11 price will start at Rs. 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The phone will also be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants that will retail at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 will come in six colours – Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red.

The iPhone 11 Pro price will start at Rs. 99,900 in India for the base variant with 64GB of storage, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail beginning at Rs. 1,09,900.

We have compiled a list of all the prices of the iPhone models, along with their old prices, to let potential buyers make an informed decision. These are the maximum retail prices (MRP) of all the iPhone models, and the retailers may sell them at different prices.

Model Old iPhone Price in India New iPhone Price in India
iPhone 11 64GB - Rs. 64,900
iPhone 11 128GB - Rs. 69,900
iPhone 11 256GB - Rs. 79,900
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - Rs. 99,900
iPhone 11 Pro 256GB - Rs. 1,13,900
iPhone 11 Pro 512GB - Rs. 1,31,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - Rs. 1,09,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Rs. 1,23,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB - Rs. 1,41,900
iPhone XS Max 64GB Rs. 1,09,900 -
iPhone XS Max 256GB Rs. 1,24,900 -
iPhone XS Max 512GB Rs. 1,44,900 -
iPhone XS 64GB Rs. 99,900 Rs. 89,900
iPhone XS 256GB Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 1,03,900
iPhone XS 512GB Rs. 1,34,900 -
iPhone XR 64GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 49,900
iPhone XR 128GB Rs. 64,900 Rs. 54,900
iPhone XR 256GB Rs. 74,900 -
iPhone X 64GB Rs. 91,900 Rs. 91,900
iPhone X 256GB Rs. 1,06,900 Rs. 1,06,900
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 69,900 Rs. 49,900
iPhone 8 Plus 128GB - Rs. 54,900
iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 39,900
iPhone 8 128GB - Rs. 44,900
iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs. 49,900 Rs. 37,900
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 42,900
iPhone 7 32GB Rs. 39,900 Rs. 29,900
iPhone 7 128GB Rs. 49,900 Rs. 34,900
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A12 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 12
Resolution828x1792 pixels
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorApple A12 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 12
Resolution1125x2436 pixels
Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display4.70-inch
ProcessorApple A11 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity1821mAh
OSiOS 11
Resolution750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Portrait Mode is great
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design, ungainly
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 Plus review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorApple A11 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity2691mAh
OSiOS 11
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design and display
  • Great cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Costs a small fortune
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone X review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorApple A11 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity2716mAh
OSiOS 11
Resolution1125x2436 pixels
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Dual camera
  • Excellent battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
  • Expensive
  • Ungainly
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 Plus review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorApple A10 Fusion
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity2900mAh
OSiOS 10
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review
Display4.70-inch
ProcessorApple A10 Fusion
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity1960mAh
OSiOS 10
Resolution750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Review and Hands-On Videos Surface Online, Reveal Smooth Display, Ambient EQ Features
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, All iPhone Prices in India: Full List
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  2. iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: What to Expect
  5. Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  7. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  8. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Advertising Practices Targeted in US Antitrust Probe
  2. iPhone 11 Launch Event Was More Diverse Than Ever but Underrepresented Minorities Were Still Left Out
  3. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on September 24
  4. Oppo A9s With Quad Rear Cameras, 8-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Allegedly Spotted on TENAA
  5. Realme Days Sale Begins: Realme 5 on Open Sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3 Price in India Cut, More Offers
  6. iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices
  7. Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10
  8. Mozilla Testing a New Browser-Based VPN in Firefox: How to Use it
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Begins From September 29: What to Expect From This Year's Festive Sale
  10. Realme Phone With Snapdragon 730G, 32-Megapixel Front Camera Spotted on TENAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.