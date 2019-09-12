Apple launched three iPhone moels at its dedicated Apple Special Event 2019 – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 has been priced reasonably, compared to the other two that start from Rs. 99,900. Soon after the launch of the new iPhones, the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8 got an effective MRP price cut of Rs. 20,000. Last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XR saw a price cut of Rs. 10,000, and prices were reduced of the iPhone 7 series as well.

As mentioned, the iPhone 8 Plus saw a price cut of Rs. 20,000, and is now listed with a starting MRP of Rs. 49,900. The cheapest of the lot is the iPhone 7 32GB which is now priced at Rs. 29,900 only. After its initial price cut earlier this year, the iPhone XR price has been reduced further, and it also retails starting at Rs. 49,900, same as the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X retails at the same price as last year.

Talking about the new iPhone models, the iPhone 11 price will start at Rs. 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The phone will also be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants that will retail at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 will come in six colours – Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red.

The iPhone 11 Pro price will start at Rs. 99,900 in India for the base variant with 64GB of storage, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail beginning at Rs. 1,09,900.

We have compiled a list of all the prices of the iPhone models, along with their old prices, to let potential buyers make an informed decision. These are the maximum retail prices (MRP) of all the iPhone models, and the retailers may sell them at different prices.