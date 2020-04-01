Technology News
loading
iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XR Price in India Increased Due to GST Rate Impact

iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India has been hiked by Rs. 5,900 while iPhone 11 Pro price has been increased by Rs. 5,400.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 April 2020 16:58 IST
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India will now start at Rs. 1,17,100

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max was earlier available starting at Rs. 1,11,200
  • iPhone 11 Pro and other iPhone models have also received new prices
  • Apple has listed the changes on its India site

Apple has revised the prices of its iPhone family in India on account of the increased GST that came into effect earlier today. As a result of the change, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will now start at Rs. 1,17,100 while the iPhone 11 Pro will be sold with an initial price of Rs. 1,06,600. The revision has also impacted the prices of the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 7, among other models.

The revision by Apple, as confirmed to Gadgets 360, has raised the iPhone 11 Pro Max price to Rs. 1,17,100 from the existing Rs. 1,11,200 for the base 64GB variant. This shows an increment of Rs. 5,900.

Similar to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro price has been increased by Rs. 5,400 to Rs. 1,06,600 for the entry-level 64GB storage model. The iPhone 11 Pro was previously available with a starting price of Rs. 1,01,200.

Apple has also increased the starting price of the iPhone 11 from Rs. 64,900 to Rs. 68,300 for the 64GB storage option. Here, the increment is of Rs. 3,400.

For customers interested in buying an older iPhone models, the iPhone XR 64GB storage variant price in India has been revised from Rs. 64,900 to Rs. 68,300. The iPhone 7 price in India has also been increased from Rs. 29,900 to Rs. 31,500. This shows an increase of Rs. 1,600.

iPhone Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.)
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB 1,11,200 1,17,100
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB 1,01,200 1,06,600
iPhone 11 64GB 64,900 68,300
iPhone XR 64GB 49,900 52,500
iPhone 7 32GB 29,900 31,500

 

The revised prices are listed on the Apple India site and are applicable started today.

Apple has made the revision to adjust the increased GST rate that has been imposed on mobile phones earlier today. The GST rate for mobile phone has been increased to 18 percent from the earlier 12 percent. Companies such as Oppo and Xiaomi have also announced increased phone prices.

Notably, Apple last hiked the prices of its recent iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 8 just last month in response to the increase in basic custom duty (BCD) rate announced in the Union Budget 2020 and the withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD under the Social Welfare Surcharge.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3969mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 1242x2688 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

