iPhone 11 series of phones are expected to launch in a few weeks, and now a new hands-on video of dummy iPhone units has surfaced on YouTube, hinting at key design details along with the triple camera setup placement at the back of the iPhone 11 Pro. To corroborate the design claims in the video, case renders have now been leaked on a case-selling website as well. Separately, a fresh report also suggests that Apple has reduced the production cost of the iPhone models by a considerable margin, and this will help offset the newly introduced 10 percent tariff cost.

Starting off with the hands-on, ConceptsiPhone has now published a new hands-on video of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro ahead of their official launches. The video has dummy units of the two phones, and they are seen to sport a wide notch up front, metal frames, glass back, and the Apple logo sitting in the rear centre. As for the cameras, the iPhone 11 is seen to sport a dual rear camera setup, while the iPhone 11 Pro is seen to sport triple rear cameras at the back inside a square shaped protective module. You can watch the video below.



Separately, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases have now been listed on retail site Totalleecase.com, and it is even selling them before the launch of the phones. The design seen in these case renders are quite similar to the hands-on video. The case renders suggest that the phones may come in White colour option, while the hands-on video suggests that the Rose Gold option will be launched alongside as well. The case renders can be seen above.

In a new JP Morgan investor note obtained by AppleInsider, Apple seems to be adjusting the impact of the newly introduced 10 percent tariff cost on electronics by reducing its production cost this year. The report says that the "bill of materials has been reduced by between $30 and $50 per 2019 iPhone, which will enable Apple to absorb a large portion of the tariffs without affecting its US retail prices." This will help Apple in keeping the pricing consistent, and not increase it further. This is important because last year's prices were thought to be exorbitant, and could've been a contributor to the slowdown in sales.

"Apple has a silver lining from the decline in memory prices, which will likely offset a large portion of tariffs," JP Morgan believes. While the tariffs are only implied in the US, other regions also stand to benefit from the low production cost.