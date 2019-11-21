Apple has launched new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new cases come with a dedicated button to quick launch the Camera app without unlocking the phone. When the case is fully charged, Apple claims that users will get '50 percent longer battery life'. The new Smart Battery Case come in a variety of colour options, and are available in the US for now. Other features include Qi standard compatibility for wirelessly charging the case.

The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases are priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,200) each. The cases come in three colour options – Black, White, and Pink Sand. They are already available to buy on the US website, and shipping is touted to be as less as one day.

Elaborating on the case design, “Inside, a soft microfibre lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.” The new dedicated camera button on the Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max sits on the same side as the power button, but at the bottom. Pressing it will launch the Camera app even if the phone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video.

Apple's new Smart Battery Cases intelligently display the battery status on the iPhone lock screen and in the notification center. As Apple mentions, it also compatible with Qi-certified chargers for enabling wireless charging. This means you can charge your iPhone and your charger simultaneously. It is also compatible with USB-PD chargers, and supports Lightning accessories such as the EarPods with Lightning Connector or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter.