Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life

The iPhone 11 Smart Battery Cases are Qi-certified for wireless charging.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life

Phone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases come in three colours

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case is available in the US for now
  • The price of these cases is at $129 each
  • The Smart Battery Cases come in White, Black, Pink Sand options

Apple has launched new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new cases come with a dedicated button to quick launch the Camera app without unlocking the phone. When the case is fully charged, Apple claims that users will get '50 percent longer battery life'. The new Smart Battery Case come in a variety of colour options, and are available in the US for now. Other features include Qi standard compatibility for wirelessly charging the case.

The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases are priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,200) each. The cases come in three colour options – Black, White, and Pink Sand. They are already available to buy on the US website, and shipping is touted to be as less as one day.

Elaborating on the case design, “Inside, a soft microfibre lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.” The new dedicated camera button on the Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max sits on the same side as the power button, but at the bottom. Pressing it will launch the Camera app even if the phone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video.

Apple's new Smart Battery Cases intelligently display the battery status on the iPhone lock screen and in the notification center. As Apple mentions, it also compatible with Qi-certified chargers for enabling wireless charging. This means you can charge your iPhone and your charger simultaneously. It is also compatible with USB-PD chargers, and supports Lightning accessories such as the EarPods with Lightning Connector or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3969mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3110mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Case, Apple, iPhone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Chandrayaan-2: Vikram Hard Landed Within 500 Metres of Landing Site, Says Government
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  3. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  4. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  6. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
  7. Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro
  8. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  9. ColorOS 7 Unveiled, Realme and Oppo Phones Rollout Timelines Announced
  10. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life
  2. Spark Email App Gets Dark Mode on Android, iOS; Full Support for iPadOS
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Vikram Hard Landed Within 500 Metres of Landing Site, Says Government
  4. Google Bars Elections Ads From Using Political Leanings, Voter Data
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Series Confirmed to Launch in December With ColorOS 7 and Dual-Mode 5G Support
  6. Google, Facebook Are Human Rights Abusers, Says Amnesty International
  7. Redmi Note 5 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India With October Android Security Patch
  8. Government Grants Telcos Relief by Deferring Spectrum Payments
  9. Hotstar Censors Disney Jokes in Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  10. BSNL Simplifies 6 Paisa Cashback Offer, Now Lets Users Avail Cashback by Sending an SMS Message
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.