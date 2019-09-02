Technology News
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications and Price Leaked, Pre-Orders Tipped to Start on September 13

Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup will reportedly hit the stores on September 20.

Updated: 2 September 2019 14:44 IST
Photo Credit: Totalleecase.com

The iPhone 11 trio is tipped to offer reverse wireless charging support

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max might feature triple rear cameras
  • iPhone 11 will reportedly miss out on Apple Pencil support.
  • The iPhone 11 trio will be available in three storage variants

The iPhone 11 trio will debut on the September 10 with some notable camera upgrades and refined design. Prior to the launch, key specifications of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have surfaced online. Moreover, pricing of the base variants of all three models in Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup has also been leaked. Additionally, it has also been tipped that pre-orders of the iPhone 11 trio will kick off on September 13, and their retail store availability is set to begin on September 20.

iPhone 11 specifications, price (leaked)

The leak, which comes courtesy of a MyDrivers report, states that the iPhone 11 will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 828 x 1,792 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. The iPhone 11, which is touted to be the iPhone XR successor, will miss out on 3D Touch and won't have Apple Pencil support either. The phone will be powered by Apple's in-house A13 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and will come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

iPhone 11 will reportedly feature a glass build and will come in two new colour options that are yet to be seen on an iPhone – purple and green. The phone is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel front camera and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It will offer Face ID for authentication and will rely on Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity. The cheapest phone of the iPhone 11 trio will pack a 3,110mAh battery with support for reverse wireless charging and is tipped to carry a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 54,000)

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications, price (leaked)

The iPhone 11 Pro, which succeeds the iPhone XS, is tipped to pack a 5.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,125 x 2,436 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 458ppi. The iPhone XS Max's successor, tipped to be launched as iPhone 11 Pro Max, will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,242 x 2,688 pixels and a pixel density of 458ppi. The iPhone 11 Pro duo will draw power from the A13 chip ticking alongside 6GB of RAM, and will be launched in three identical storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

iphone11pro twiter bengeskin iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are tipped to pack triple 12-megapixel rear cameras
Photo Credit: Twitter / Ben Geskin

 

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will miss out on 3D Touch, but unlike the iPhone 11, they will come with Apple Pencil support. The two iPhone 11 Pro siblings will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by Face ID hardware, and triple 12-megapixel sensors on the back, something that has been tipped by case-based renders as well. The iPhone 11 Pro is tipped to pack a 3,190mAh battery, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max will come equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. Reverse wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6 support are a mainstay on both the phones.

Talking about expected pricing, the iPhone 11 Pro is tipped to start at $999 (roughly Rs. 72,000), while the iPhone 11 Pro Max's base model will reportedly start at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 79,000). But unlike the glossy finish on the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro duo might flaunt a frosted glass finish akin to the Pixel 3. All three iPhone 11 series devices will feature a USB Type-C port and will come bundled with an 18W USB Type-C adapter. A new Taptic Engine, which is expected to replace the 3D Touch feature, might debut on Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup as well.

iPhone 11 pre-order dates, release date (leaked)

As per a MacRumors report, which cites information received from a tipster working at a major carrier, the iPhone 11 series will go up for pre-order all at once on September 13 following their launch on September 10. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are tipped to hit the shelves on September 20. The leaked release date aligns with a previous report that also predicted a September 20 market availability timeline for the iPhone 11 trio.

Comments

Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
