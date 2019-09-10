The iPhone 11 launch is just a few hours away as the Apple event is expected to begin at 10.30pm IST (10am PDT) on September 10. Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones at the event, and may even unveil a new Apple Watch. At the moment, we know for sure that new iPhones are coming but not much else is known in terms of hardware launches. We can also expect Apple to unveil the pricing for its Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade game service.

Here's how to watch the Apple event live online.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications (expected)

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications are not confirmed yet. Based on rumours and leaks, we can expect to see triple rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These cameras are expected to be housed in a square module and the additional lenses are expected to focus on low-light photography, wide-angle photography, and we can expect to see enhancements to video recording as well.

The three smartphones will be expected to ship with Apple's A13 chip, and a report suggests it may help with computer vision and AR. The OLED displays will only be seen on the iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max according to leaks. The 2019 iPhone models are expected to feature the following display sizes: 6.1-inch for iPhone 11, 5.8-inch for iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch for iPhone Pro Max. 3D Touch is expected to be removed from some iPhones too. The iPhone 11 is still expected to ship with an LCD screen. The front camera is expected to ship with enhancements that allow Face ID to work even when the phone is lying flat on any surface.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price (expected)

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India is expected to be announced during the Apple event. An alleged slide from Taiwan suggests that the iPhone 11 is expected to start at $749 (roughly Rs. 53,600) for the 64GB base variant, whereas iPhone 11 Pro is expected to have a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 71,600), and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to start at $1099 (roughly Rs. 78,700). The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to ship with 128GB storage in their base variants. All of this information is based on leaks and none of it is confirmed yet.