Technology News
loading

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch Event: Live Updates From Cupertino

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 20:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch Event: Live Updates From Cupertino

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India will be revealed after 10.30pm IST.

Highlights
  • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max could be names of new iPhones
  • Apple TV+, Apple Arcade pricing may be revealed during Apple event
  • Apple event begins at 10.30pm IST on September 10

The iPhone 11 launch is just a few hours away as the Apple event is expected to begin at 10.30pm IST (10am PDT) on September 10. Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones at the event, and may even unveil a new Apple Watch. At the moment, we know for sure that new iPhones are coming but not much else is known in terms of hardware launches. We can also expect Apple to unveil the pricing for its Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade game service.

Here's how to watch the Apple event live online.

 

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications (expected)

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications are not confirmed yet. Based on rumours and leaks, we can expect to see triple rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These cameras are expected to be housed in a square module and the additional lenses are expected to focus on low-light photography, wide-angle photography, and we can expect to see enhancements to video recording as well. 

The three smartphones will be expected to ship with Apple's A13 chip, and a report suggests it may help with computer vision and AR. The OLED displays will only be seen on the iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max according to leaks. The 2019 iPhone models are expected to feature the following display sizes: 6.1-inch for iPhone 11, 5.8-inch for iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch for iPhone Pro Max. 3D Touch is expected to be removed from some iPhones too. The iPhone 11 is still expected to ship with an LCD screen. The front camera is expected to ship with enhancements that allow Face ID to work even when the phone is lying flat on any surface. 

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price (expected)

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India is expected to be announced during the Apple event. An alleged slide from Taiwan suggests that the iPhone 11 is expected to start at $749 (roughly Rs. 53,600) for the 64GB base variant, whereas iPhone 11 Pro is expected to have a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 71,600), and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to start at $1099 (roughly Rs. 78,700). The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to ship with 128GB storage in their base variants. All of this information is based on leaks and none of it is confirmed yet.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11, Apple, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 price, iPhone 11 price in India, iPhone 11 Pro price in India, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India, iPhone 11 Pro price, iPhone 11 Pro Max price
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy A50s, More Samsung Devices Get ARCore Support
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch Event: Live Updates From Cupertino
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  2. iPhone 11 Lineup: Prices, Sale Date, Rumours, and More You Need to Know
  3. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  4. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  5. iPhone 11 Won't Feature Reverse Wireless Charging, Says Apple Analyst
  6. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Launch Today
  7. iPhone 11 Launch: Live Updates From Apple’s Special Event in Cupertino
  8. Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb Review
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of Its Online-Exclusive U Series
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch Event: Live Updates From Cupertino
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy A50s, More Samsung Devices Get ARCore Support
  3. Vivaldi Browser Released for Android in Beta, Features Notes Editor, Reader View
  4. LG E9, LG C9 2019 OLED TV Range to Get Nvidia G-Sync Support for Better Gaming Experience
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Touchscreen, Moisture Detection Algorithm Improvements: Report
  6. Microsoft To Do App Redesign Unveiled, Scores Better Integration With Apps and Services
  7. Apple TV+ Pricing to Be Announced Today, While iPhone Lineup on 'Holding Pattern' Until 5G
  8. Moto E6S With Dual Rear Cameras Launching in India on September 16, Specifications Teased
  9. Tata Sky Offers Discount on NCF to Subscribers Adding 'Lite' Packs: Report
  10. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Series Launch Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.