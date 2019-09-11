iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones were unveiled by Apple on Tuesday ahead of the lucrative holiday shopping season. With the new iPhone models, the Cupertino, California-based company will attempt to entice customers to upgrade their existing iPhone models or switch from Android as iPhone demand slows down and shipments as well as the revenue from Apple phones continues to fall. The company also unveiled the iPhone 11, its new affordable iPhone, and revealed details about Apple Arcade game subscription service as well as Apple TV+ video streaming service. Finally, at the event, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 5 and a new 10.2-inch iPad. Read on for details about the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India and availability details.

iPhone 11 Pro price will start at Rs. 99,900 in India and $999 (roughly Rs. 71,600) in the US for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The phone's 256GB and 512GB variants will retail at $1,149 (roughly Rs. 82,301) and $1,349 (roughly Rs. 96,600) respectively. iPhone 11 Pro Max retail beginning at Rs. 1,09,900 in India and at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 78,700) in the US for the 64GB variant. The phone's 256GB and 512GB storage options will be sold at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 89,500) and $1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,03,800), respectively.

Apple says the customers will be able to buy the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colours. The pre-orders for both new iPhone models will open on September 13 in the first batch of countries . The sales in these countries will start on September 20. The India sales for both phones will start September 27.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are being called as the “most powerful and advanced smartphones,” said to be designed for Pro users. The phones come with the company's new Pro display, triple rear camera setup, and improved battery life.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro run on Apple's new iOS 13 operating system and pack 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with support for Haptic Touch. The phones sport a textured matte glass and stainless-steel design with IP68 rating for water-resistance (up to 4 metres for up to 30 minutes). Both phones are powered by A13 Bionic chip that comes with third-gen Neural Engine. Apple says the Neural Engine will help in real-time photo and video analysis.

The biggest new feature introduction in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is the triple camera setup on the back. Apple calls it a Pro Camera System. It houses three 12-megapixel image sensors that are accompanied by f/1.8 wide-angle, f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and f/2.4 telephoto lenses. Both wide-angle and telephoto cameras support optical image stabilisation. According to the company, the triple rear camera setup supports 4K video recording. The phones will also pack several software-based camera features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app. There is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well, with support for Smart HDR, 4K video recording, and slo-mo videos.

Face ID is also getting beefed up in the new iPhone models with 30 percent faster performance. Other features in the two phones are Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos support, and dual-SIM support.

In terms of the battery life, Apple claims the iPhone 11 Pro will last up to 4 hours more than the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro Max will provide the “longest battery life in an iPhone” with up to 5 hours more than the iPhone XS Max.

“iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we've ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13,” said said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing in a statement. “The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.”