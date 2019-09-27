Technology News
iPhone 11 models will be available for purchase through various stores in India starting 6pm IST.

Updated: 27 September 2019 06:30 IST
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were unveiled earlier this month

Highlights
  • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max run on iOS 13
  • All three iPhone models have A13 Bionic chip
  • iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have triple rear cameras

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are set to go on sale in India today. The latest iPhone family, which was unveiled at Apple's Special Event earlier this month, was so far available for pre-orders in the country. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for purchase through various online and offline stores in the Indian market. Distributors such as Ingram Micro have also confirmed the availability of all the iPhone 11 models. Alongside the sale of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple will start selling the Apple Watch Series 5 starting today.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 11 price in India is set at Rs. 64,900 for the base 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro price starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base 64GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model of the iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,13,900, while its 512GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 1,31,900. The last model in the range is the iPhone 11 Pro Max that is priced at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage option, whereas its 256GB and 512GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 1,23,900 and Rs. 1,41,900, respectively.

As Apple announced at its Special Event, the iPhone 11 comes in six colour options, namely Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, have Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colour versions.

Apple will start selling the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max starting 6pm IST today. The new iPhone models will be offered via major offline retailers, Apple-authorised distributors, and online stores, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

iPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 runs Apple's iOS 13 out-of-the-box and features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD panel, encased in a glass and aluminium design. Under the hood, the iPhone has A13 Bionic chip. On the part of optics, the iPhone 11 sports two cameras at the back with both 12-megapixel sensors, paired with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. A 12-megapixel camera is available at the front as well for selfie.

iPhone 11 Review

The iPhone 11 also supports dual-SIM connectivity, Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos. It comes with a Lightning port.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

Just like the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max run iOS 13. The iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDA OLED display, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both phones are also powered by the A13 Bionic chip as well.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Review

For photos and videos, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both have a triple rear camera setup at the back with three 12-megapixel sensors, accompanied by wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. There is also a 12-megapixel camera at the front -- identical to the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with dual-SIM support and have Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos integration. Moreover, both iPhone models come with a textured matte glass and stainless-steel design with IP68 rating for water-resistance.

iPhone 11 or iPhone XR: Which is the best iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3110mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution828x1792 pixels
Display6.50-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Comment
 
 

