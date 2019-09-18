Technology News
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max India Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20

iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs. 64,900, and goes up to Rs. 79,900.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 19:19 IST
iPhone 11 houses a dual camera setup on the back with two 12-megapixel sensors

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 Pro will retail starting Rs. 99,900
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max has got a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,900
  • Paytm Mall is also expected to start taking pre-orders on September 20

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all set to be put up for pre-orders starting September 20, Amazon and Flipkart have revealed. The e-retail giants have stated the pre-order dates on the official teaser pages for the new iPhone models. Considering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max are scheduled to start selling beginning September 27 in the country, September 20 makes sense for the pre-orders to open. Apart from Flipkart and Amazon, Paytm Mall is also expected to start accepting pre-order on the same day, however the e-retailer is yet to mention the pre-order date.

As per the Flipkart and Amazon teasers for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the phones will be listed for pre-orders beginning September 20. Although the e-retailers are not actively promoting the Max variant, it is also pretty much confirmed to show up for pre-orders on the day. Notably, Amazon teasers are currently only visible on their app, not on the website.

iphone 11 india pre orders iphone 11 preorders

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro teasers on Flipkart and Amazon

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 11 price will start at Rs. 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The phone will also be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants that will retail at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 will come in six colours – Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red. The iPhone 11 Pro price will start at Rs. 99,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail beginning at Rs. 1,09,900. The 256GB and 512GB variants of iPhone 11 Pro will retail at Rs. 1,13,900 and Rs. 1,31,900, respectively. The same storage variant for iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost Rs. 1,23,900 and Rs. 1,41,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be sold in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colours. 

All three new iPhone models are powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip and come with features like enhanced battery life, faster Face ID, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The iPhone 11 packs a dual rear camera setup, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature triple rear cameras.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display6.10-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 13
Resolution828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display6.50-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
Gaurav Shukla
