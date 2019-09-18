iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all set to be put up for pre-orders starting September 20, Amazon and Flipkart have revealed. The e-retail giants have stated the pre-order dates on the official teaser pages for the new iPhone models. Considering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max are scheduled to start selling beginning September 27 in the country, September 20 makes sense for the pre-orders to open. Apart from Flipkart and Amazon, Paytm Mall is also expected to start accepting pre-order on the same day, however the e-retailer is yet to mention the pre-order date.

As per the Flipkart and Amazon teasers for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the phones will be listed for pre-orders beginning September 20. Although the e-retailers are not actively promoting the Max variant, it is also pretty much confirmed to show up for pre-orders on the day. Notably, Amazon teasers are currently only visible on their app, not on the website.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro teasers on Flipkart and Amazon

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 11 price will start at Rs. 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The phone will also be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants that will retail at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 will come in six colours – Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red. The iPhone 11 Pro price will start at Rs. 99,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail beginning at Rs. 1,09,900. The 256GB and 512GB variants of iPhone 11 Pro will retail at Rs. 1,13,900 and Rs. 1,31,900, respectively. The same storage variant for iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost Rs. 1,23,900 and Rs. 1,41,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be sold in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colours.

All three new iPhone models are powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip and come with features like enhanced battery life, faster Face ID, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The iPhone 11 packs a dual rear camera setup, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature triple rear cameras.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.