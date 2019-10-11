Technology News
loading

iPhone 11 Pro Max Outperforms Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Battery Comparison Video

iPhone 11 Pro Max is claimed to have delivered a screen on time of 11 hours and five minutes, while Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is found to have a screen on time of nine hours and three minutes.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 16:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 Pro Max Outperforms Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Battery Comparison Video

Photo Credit: YouTube/ PhoneBuff

iPhone 11 Pro Max reportedly includes a 3,969mAh battery, while Galaxy Note 10+ packs a 4,300mAh battery

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max is found to have a standby time of 16 hours
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a larger display
  • Apple has optimised the software and hardware on the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple has already claimed that the iPhone 11 Pro Max delivers the "longest battery life ever in an iPhone," and says it offers five hours of more charge over last year's iPhone XS Max. But apart from its own siblings, the latest iPhone appears to have the calibre to take on other flagships when it comes to battery life. A video showcasing a battery comparison between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has highlighted that the new iPhone flagship outperforms the fresh Galaxy Note model. The narrator in the video puts the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 10+ on a series of tests to find out the winner.

The video, which has been posted by YouTube channel PhoneBuff, begins the comparison by mentioning that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ houses a 4,300mAh battery that powers its 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Super AMOLED display, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display of 2688x1242 pixels resolution and reportedly includes a 3,969mAh battery. This shows that the battery capacity on the Galaxy Note 10+ surpasses what we have on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, though there are differences on the part of displays and, of course, the internals.

Apple has optimised the software and hardware on the iPhone 11 Pro Max to deliver an enhanced battery life. The Apple A13 Bionic chip on the new iPhone also has various optimisations to reduce power consumption to some extent.

All this has been showcased in the video as it declares that despite calibrating the screen brightness levels precisely to 200 nits and controlling the screens with an automated robotic arm, the iPhone 11 Pro Max overshadowed the Galaxy Note 10+.

The video examines the battery performance of both phones through messaging, email, scrolling, browser, GPS navigation, and gaming tests among others. It also features a standby test, which shows that after 16 hours of inactivity, the iPhone battery dropped only by six percent, whereas the Galaxy Note battery declined by 10 percent.

 

Moreover, the video concludes that the iPhone 11 Pro Max delivered 11 hours and five minutes of screen on time, 16 hours of standby time, and a total usage time of 27 hours and five minutes. This is in contrast with the Galaxy Note 10+ that is found to have a screen on time of nine hours and three minutes as well as 16 hours of standby time and a total usage time of 25 hours and three minutes.

At the time our review, the iPhone 11 Pro Max delivered 19 hours and 27 minutes of playback time in our HD video battery loop test. This was contrasting the playback time of 17 hours and nine minutes that we received on the Galaxy Note 10+.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Review

All this shows that you'll certainly get few more hours of battery power on the iPhone 11 Pro Max over the Galaxy Note 10+. However, you'll need to pay more to get the latest iPhone against the newest Galaxy Note.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3969mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme Festive Days Sale Returns Tonight With Discounts, Offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, More
Xiaomi Phone With 50X Zoom Camera in the Works, MIUI 11 Camera App Hints
iPhone 11 Pro Max Outperforms Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Battery Comparison Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  4. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  9. Realme X2 Pro Revealed to Offer 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging Support
  10. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Phone With 50X Zoom Camera in the Works, MIUI 11 Camera App Hints
  2. iPhone 11 Pro Max Outperforms Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Battery Comparison Video
  3. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  4. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  5. Realme Festive Days Sale Returns Tonight With Discounts, Offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, More
  6. OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout
  7. PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More
  8. Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst
  9. BSNL Says Plans for Its Revival Under Government Consideration
  10. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.