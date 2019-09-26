Technology News
iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used

Apple says the alert will show up on the iPhone’s lock-screen.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 13:10 IST
iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used

Photo Credit: Apple

Highlights
  • A notification would appear on the affected iPhone's lock screen
  • It will be there for four days after a problem is first detected
  • Then it would move to the main settings menu for 15 more days

Apple will display a warning on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max if the devices are unable to verify a genuine display after a screen repair job. The iPhone maker said that a notification would appear on the affected iPhone's lock screen for four days after a problem is first detected. Then it would move to the main settings menu for 15 more days. After that, it gets pushed away to Settings > General > About.

"Replacements not performed by Apple authorized service providers or certified technicians might not follow proper safety and repair procedures and could result in improper function or issues with display quality or safety. Apple displays are designed to fit precisely within the device," the company said in a post

Additionally, the repairs that don't properly replace screws or cowlings might leave behind loose parts that could damage the battery, cause overheating or result in injury.

The Cupertino-headquartered firm recently unveiled these three iPhones at its event in California. 

All the new iPhone models that are upgrades over last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, ship with the iOS 13, the latest operating system from Apple. The company also recently rolled out the first point release for iOS 13 in the form of iOS 13.1.  

All the Apple products will go on sale in India on Friday in both online and offline stores.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3110mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display6.50-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
