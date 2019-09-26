iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used

Apple will display a warning on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max if the devices are unable to verify a genuine display after a screen repair job. The iPhone maker said that a notification would appear on the affected iPhone's lock screen for four days after a problem is first detected. Then it would move to the main settings menu for 15 more days. After that, it gets pushed away to Settings > General > About.

"Replacements not performed by Apple authorized service providers or certified technicians might not follow proper safety and repair procedures and could result in improper function or issues with display quality or safety. Apple displays are designed to fit precisely within the device," the company said in a post.

Additionally, the repairs that don't properly replace screws or cowlings might leave behind loose parts that could damage the battery, cause overheating or result in injury.

The Cupertino-headquartered firm recently unveiled these three iPhones at its event in California.

All the new iPhone models that are upgrades over last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, ship with the iOS 13, the latest operating system from Apple. The company also recently rolled out the first point release for iOS 13 in the form of iOS 13.1.

All the Apple products will go on sale in India on Friday in both online and offline stores.