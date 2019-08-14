Technology News
loading

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Names Tipped by Case Maker

Apple is reported to put all three smartphones on sale simultaneously.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 18:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Names Tipped by Case Maker

Apple iPhone 11 models are tipped to sport wireless reverse charging

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch new iPhones in September
  • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max names expected
  • Case maker ESR has used these names in its product list

Going by Apple's annual rituals, the new iPhone range is expected to break cover in September. For the third time in a row, Apple is said to launch three iPhones. Recent reports however tipped that all three of the latest iPhone models will go on sale in the same month as their launch dropping the strategy Apple used in the past. Recent leaks tip that case makers are currently expecting the new iPhones to be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, matching what an earlier leak had implied.

According to ESR, which sells Apple iPhone cases on Amazon as well as other outlets, the new smartphones will be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max. The names were spotted in the ESR stock list for the upcoming iPhone which included leather cases, and glass screen protectors carrying the iPhone 11 nomenclature. This list was first reported by iPhonesoft.fr. The upcoming iPhone models are expected to have support for reverse wireless charging, as per the ESR leak, matching an earlier report by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone11 Pro Max Source iPhonesoft Apple iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max

Photo Credit: iPhonesoft

 

The ESR product list hints that the iPhone 11 which is expected to be the successor to the iPhone XR will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display and have two rear cameras. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max tipped to be the successor of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sports 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays respectively. These smartphones are also tipped to have a square camera bump which houses a triple camera module.

A recent report citing Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives did mention that the upcoming iPhones will be released simultaneously, and would be called the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro duo. Earlier this month, SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi tipped that the new iPhone models will go on sale on September 20th and that the launch is scheduled for September 10th. We can expect the next-gen iPhone to be powered by the A13 chip, the successor to Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. With only a few weeks to the expected launch, we won't have to wait long to find out more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Sacred Games 2 Review: India’s First Netflix Series Is More Reflective and Urgent on Return
Twitter Launches Ashoka Chakra Emoji for 73rd Independence Day
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Names Tipped by Case Maker
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  2. Sacred Games 2 Release Time Brought Forward by Over 12 Hours
  3. HTC Wildfire X Arrives in India With Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Sacred Games Season 2 — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  6. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
  7. HTC Set to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14
  8. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  9. Vivo S1 Review
  10. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Spotted on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG
  2. Indian PC Market Grows 49.2 Percent in Q2, Lenovo Leads: IDC
  3. Microsoft Releases August Security Release for Windows PCs, Fixing 93 Vulnerabilities
  4. Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report
  5. Xiaomi’s Upcoming Foldable Might Pack Triple Rear Cameras, Shows Patent Application
  6. Twitter Says Doesn't Have Edit Button in Its Top Priorities, Support for Apple's Live Photos Upcoming
  7. Adobe August 2019 Security Patch Tackles Several Major Issues in Acrobat, Reader, Photoshop, Creative Cloud Desktop, Others
  8. Samsung Could Have a Smartphone With a Graphene Battery by 2021: Report
  9. Google, Facebook, Amazon to Testify in US Against French Digital Tax
  10. Twitter Launches Ashoka Chakra Emoji for 73rd Independence Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.