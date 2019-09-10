As is tradition, Apple's online store is down right now, hours ahead of the company's big event where it is widely expected to launch three new iPhone models - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you visit Apple Store right now, you will be greeted with a message that reads, “Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” The company's Apple Store going down isn't surprising as this has become a tradition before ever major Apple event that contains a hardware launch - be it WWDC or the iPhone keynote every year.

Apple has taken down its online store for a brief period to update the website with new product details (and inventory) hours ahead of the event. The event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will be live streamed on the Apple website, Apple Events app, and via YouTube as well.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Price, Sale Date, and Specifications We Expect Later Today

The cheapest model in the 2019 iPhone family is rumoured to carry a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 53,700), and the most expensive iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) variant is said to cost $1,299 (roughly Rs. 93,000). Pre-orders for the iPhone 11 models may start from September 13, with their availability is speculated for September 20. The phones are tipped to be made available in 64GB, 128GB. 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

How to Watch Apple Event Live Stream

Expected specifications on all three new iPhone models include the new A13 chip, and iOS 13 software. . In terms of the displays, the 2019 iPhone models will have the same screen size as their predecessors – 6.1-inch for iPhone 11, 5.8-inch for iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch for iPhone Pro Max. Apple is also said to be removing the pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology from the top-end models, in favour of Haptic Touch. Two phones, out of the three, will have triple rear cameras in a square module, focusing on wide-angle photography, low-light images, and video recording. Apple will also add AI-capabilities for imaging.