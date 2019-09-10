Technology News
loading

Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Series Launch Today

The Apple Store website is displaying the ‘be right back’ message on its home page right now.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Series Launch Today

iPhone 11 series launch event is set to begin in a few hours

Highlights
  • Apple Special Event will start at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST) today
  • iPhone 11 is likely to be the iPhone XR successor
  • Apple Store will be back with the new iPhones listed on the site

As is tradition, Apple's online store is down right now, hours ahead of the company's big event where it is widely expected to launch three new iPhone models - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you visit Apple Store right now, you will be greeted with a message that reads, “Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” The company's Apple Store going down isn't surprising as this has become a tradition before ever major Apple event that contains a hardware launch - be it WWDC or the iPhone keynote every year.

Apple has taken down its online store for a brief period to update the website with new product details (and inventory) hours ahead of the event. The event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will be live streamed on the Apple website, Apple Events app, and via YouTube as well.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Price, Sale Date, and Specifications We Expect Later Today

The cheapest model in the 2019 iPhone family is rumoured to carry a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 53,700), and the most expensive iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) variant is said to cost $1,299 (roughly Rs. 93,000). Pre-orders for the iPhone 11 models may start from September 13, with their availability is speculated for September 20. The phones are tipped to be made available in 64GB, 128GB. 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

How to Watch Apple Event Live Stream

Expected specifications on all three new iPhone models include the new A13 chip, and iOS 13 software. . In terms of the displays, the 2019 iPhone models will have the same screen size as their predecessors – 6.1-inch for iPhone 11, 5.8-inch for iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch for iPhone Pro Max. Apple is also said to be removing the pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology from the top-end models, in favour of Haptic Touch. Two phones, out of the three, will have triple rear cameras in a square module, focusing on wide-angle photography, low-light images, and video recording. Apple will also add AI-capabilities for imaging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
PES 2020 Review
Tata Sky Offers Discount on NCF to Subscribers Adding 'Lite' Packs: Report
Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Series Launch Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Won't Feature Reverse Wireless Charging, Says Apple Analyst
  2. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  3. iPhone 11 Lineup: Prices, Sale Date, Rumours, and More You Need to Know
  4. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Launch Today
  5. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  6. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  7. Mi TV with 65-Inch 4K Display Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  9. Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of Its Online-Exclusive U Series
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Now September 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple TV+ Pricing to Be Announced Today, While iPhone Lineup on 'Holding Pattern' Until 5G
  2. Moto E6S With Dual Rear Cameras Launching in India on September 16, Specifications Teased
  3. Tata Sky Offers Discount on NCF to Subscribers Adding 'Lite' Packs: Report
  4. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Series Launch Today
  5. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  6. 'PUBG Addict' Allegedly Kills Father for Not Letting Him Recharge to Play Games
  7. Facebook Details Its Access to Your Location Data in iOS 13, Android 10
  8. Apple Event: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Price, Sale Date, and Specifications We Expect Later Today
  9. Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Sport a 90Hz Display, Launch Date Still Unknown
  10. Mission Over Mars Now Streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.