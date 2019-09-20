iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are now available for pre-orders in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. The three e-retailers began accepting the pre-bookings for the three new iPhone models starting midnight tonight and the actual sales will start September 27. The new iPhone models are making their India debut just ahead of the festive season and will likely benefit from a host of banking and other offers that the e-retailers as well as brick-and-mortar chains will offer in the coming weeks.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 11 price starts at Rs. 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. It is also being offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants that retail at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 99,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage, Rs. 1,13,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs. 1,31,900 for the 512GB variant. Lastly, iPhone 11 Pro Max has been priced starting at Rs. 1,09,900 for 64GB base variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants for iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost Rs. 1,23,900 and Rs. 1,41,900, respectively.

In terms of the colour options, the iPhone 11 is being offered in six versions – Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can be ordered in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. As mentioned, the pre-orders are live via Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall:

iPhone 11: Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall

iPhone 11 Pro: Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall

iPhone 11 review

iPhone 11 specifications

iPhone 11 Pro runs on Apple's new iOS 13 operating system that was rolled out for older iPhone models earlier today. iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD screen in a glass and aluminium design. The phone is powered by A13 Bionic chip and is IP68 rated for water-resistance.

iPhone 11 houses two cameras on the back with 12-megapixel sensors, paired with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. There is a 12-megapixel shooter on the front as well for selfies. The phone also supports Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and dual-SIM connectivity.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also run on iOS 13. The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDA OLED display, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The two phones use a textured matte glass and stainless-steel design with IP68 rating for water-resistance.

iPhone 11 Pro Max review

Like the Apple iPhone 11, both Pro and Pro Max models are powered by A13 Bionic chip and pack Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos support, and dual-SIM support. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max carry a triple rear camera setup on the back with three 12-megapixel sensors, accompanied by wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. There is a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well, same as the iPhone 11.

