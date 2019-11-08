Technology News
iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 in DxOMark’s Camera Tests, Behind Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi's Latest

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is tied with Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition for the top video capture score.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 11:06 IST
iPhone 11 Pro Max packs a trio of 12-megapixel cameras at the back

  • iPhone 11 Pro sits only behind Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mi CC9 Pro
  • It managed to outscore rivals like the Google Pixel 4 and Galaxy S10
  • The Apple phone shares the second spot with Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

iPhone 11 Pro Max's cameras have finally been put through the paces by DxOMark, and to put it simply, the outcome was not all too surprising. The iPhone 11 Pro Max achieved a net score of 117 points for its rear camera output, which places it jointly at second place with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and above the likes of Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Huawei P30 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro Max lags a healthy four points behind the joint chart-toppers - the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the freshly launched Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition (aka Mi Note 10 Pro).

The iPhone 11 Pro Max achieved a score of 124 for still photography and put up a tally of 102 points for video capture. While the phone's still photography score is far behind what the Huawei Mate 30 Pro achieved, the video score of 102 jointly places the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the top of DxOMark's rankings alongside the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition. As for the iPhone 11 Pro Max's camera hardware, it includes a trio of 12-megapixel sensors serving as a primary camera, an ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto lens. It must be noted that DxOMark is yet to test the front camera performance of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and assign it a selfie score.

As for the actual camera output, DxOMark notes in its exhaustive report that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is among the best phones out there when it comes to colour accuracy and exposure in a nearly all lighting conditions. The wide dynamic range and exposure controls also drew praise, and these traits were complemented by a good level of detail retention, accurate autofocus, and good zoom output. As for the shortcomings, the stills captured by the iPhone 11 Pro Max were found to have noise and a yellow cast effect under warm light, and some highlight clipping was noticeable as well.

Coming to the iPhone 11 Pro Max's performance when it comes to video capture, DxOMark's report notes that the videos shot by the phone exhibit a good dynamic range with good colour reproduction and stabilisation, aside from retaining a healthy amount of detail in both indoor and outdoor conditions. However, DxOMark's tests spotted white balance issues while shooting videos indoors and occasional aliasing effect was visible too.

The iPhone 11 Pro received almost universal acclaim for its impressive camera output, especially the video recording aspect, which is why it is not too surprising that the phone has peaked at the second spot in DxOMark's tests, outclassing some very capable rivals. Gadgets 360's review of the iPhone 11 Pro Max echoes the same findings which you can read here

Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3969mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max, DxOMark
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
