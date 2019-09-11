iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: What's the Difference

Apple has lifted the covers from the iPhone 11 series and has announced a trio of phones on Tuesday. The iPhone 11, which succeeds the iPhone XR, has a more mass market appeal, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the top-end offerings with more capable camera hardware and batter display among other upgrades. But what separates the iPhone 11 Pro from the iPhone 11 Pro Max? How do the two iPhone 11 Pro siblings differ in terms of hardware? Read on to find in out in our iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max comparison.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max; Price, variants, colour options

The iPhone 11 Pro's base 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,000, the 256GB model's price has been set at Rs. 1,13,900, while the top-end 512GB storage version will set buyers back by Rs. 1,31,900. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,09,900, while the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs. 1,23,900 and Rs. 1,41,900 respectively. Both the phones come in four colour options – Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Grey.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: specifications

The dual SIM (Nano‑SIM + eSIM) iPhone 11 Pro packs 5.8‑inch (1125 x 2436 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED HDR display with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, pixel density of 458ppi, and 800 nits of peak brightness. The dual-SIM (Nano‑SIM + eSIM) iPhone 11 Pro packs a larger 6.5‑inch ((1242 x 2688 pixels ) Super Retina XDR OLED HDR with 458ppi of pixel density, and an equivalent contrast ratio as well as peak brightness. The display on both the phones is protected by a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and is rated to reproduce P3 wide colour gamut.



The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are both powered by the in-house A13 Bionic chip with the third-gen Neural Engine. The iPhone 11 Pro and its Max sibling both come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, there is no word on the amount of RAM or battery - as is usual for Apple. The company claims that the iPhone 11 Pro will last 4 hours longer than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery will last 5 more hours compared to the iPhone XS Max. Both the phones will come bundled with an 18W fast charger and also support wireless charging with Qi compatible charging pads.

Talking about the imaging hardware, the camera setup on both the phones is identical and is called the Pro Camera System by Apple. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come equipped with a 12-megapixel main snapper with f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and another 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. On the front is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter with support for features such as Smart HDR, 4K video recording, and slo-mo videos.

Both the phones feature a stainless steel build with have a textured matte glass on the back. They are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 11 Pro measures 144x71.4x8.1mm and weighs 188 grams, while the iPhone 11 Pro measures 158x77.8x8.1mm and tips the scales at 226 grams.