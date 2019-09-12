Apple on Tuesday introduced the new iPhone 11 series, iPad (2019), and Apple Watch Series 5. As always, the company is releasing a number of official accessories for these products. These accessories will range from cases, folios, smartwatch bands, iPad smart cover, smart folio, and more. Apple has detailed the prices of each of these accessories in India along with other specifics like colour options. It is unclear if all these accessories will go on sale on September 27, alongside the new iPhone models and Apple Watch or be available on a later date.

Among Apple iPhone accessories, Apple is bringing iPhone 11 Silicone case in Black and White colours as well as a Clear case. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be getting Leather case in six colours, Silicone case in eight colours, Leather Folio in two colours, and a Clear case, each. Notably, this is the first time Apple is selling official Clear cases for iPhone models.

In terms of the optional Apple Watch Series 5 bands, the company has new bands, bracelets, sport loops, leather loops, buckles, and more. These are coming in 38mm, 42mm, 40mm, 44mm sizes, so there is going be something for pretty much all Apple Watch owners and prospective buyers.

Additionally, iPad mini, iPad (2019), and iPad Air (3rd Gen) are getting a new Smart cover and there is a new Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro.

Here's a look at the India prices, colours of new Apple accessories