Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices

iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices

Apple is releasing Clear cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 14:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices

iPhone 11 Clear case won’t hide a bit of your brand-new iPhone

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 is getting Silicone case in two colours
  • iPhone 11 Pro will get Leather case in six colours
  • Apple Watch Series 5 is getting multiple band options

Apple on Tuesday introduced the new iPhone 11 series, iPad (2019), and Apple Watch Series 5. As always, the company is releasing a number of official accessories for these products. These accessories will range from cases, folios, smartwatch bands, iPad smart cover, smart folio, and more. Apple has detailed the prices of each of these accessories in India along with other specifics like colour options. It is unclear if all these accessories will go on sale on September 27, alongside the new iPhone models and Apple Watch or be available on a later date.

Among Apple iPhone accessories, Apple is bringing iPhone 11 Silicone case in Black and White colours as well as a Clear case. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be getting Leather case in six colours, Silicone case in eight colours, Leather Folio in two colours, and a Clear case, each. Notably, this is the first time Apple is selling official Clear cases for iPhone models.

In terms of the optional Apple Watch Series 5 bands, the company has new bands, bracelets, sport loops, leather loops, buckles, and more. These are coming in 38mm, 42mm, 40mm, 44mm sizes, so there is going be something for pretty much all Apple Watch owners and prospective buyers.

Additionally, iPad mini, iPad (2019), and iPad Air (3rd Gen) are getting a new Smart cover and there is a new Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro.

Here's a look at the India prices, colours of new Apple accessories

Apple accessories Colours Price in India
iPhone 11 Silicone case Black, White Rs. 3,500
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Clear case   Rs. 3,500
iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Silicone case Red, Midnight Blue, White, Pink Sand, Black, Pine Green, Orange, Alaskan Blue Rs. 3,500
iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather case Meyer Lemon, Forest Green, Saddle Brown, Black, Red, Midnight Blue Rs. 4,500
iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio Black, Aubergine Rs. 11,900
Apple Watch 38mm, 42mm bracelet Link Rs. 30,900
Apple Watch 38mm, 42mm bracelet Space Black Link Rs. 39,900
Apple Watch 40mm Modern Buckle Saddle Brown, Black, Aubergine, Rs. 12,900
Apple Watch Sport Loop 40mm, 44mm Variety of colours Rs. 3,900
Apple Watch Leather Loop 44mm Black, Meyer Lemon, Saddle Brown Rs. 7,900
iPad Mini Smart Cover Alaskan Blue Rs. 3,500
iPad (7th-Gen), iPad Air (3rd -Gen) Alaskan Blue Rs. 4,500
iPad Pro 11-inch Smart Folio Alaskan Blue Rs. 7,500
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 2019, Apple
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10
iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  2. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
  5. Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: What to Expect
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  9. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  10. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras to Launch on September 20
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices
  2. Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10
  3. Mozilla Testing a New Browser-Based VPN in Firefox: How to Use it
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Begins From September 29: What to Expect From This Year's Festive Sale
  5. Realme Phone With Snapdragon 730G, 32-Megapixel Front Camera Spotted on TENAA
  6. Snapchat Downloads Calm Fears That 'Face Swap' Pop Was a Blip
  7. Uber Predatory Pricing Probe Given Green Signal by Supreme Court
  8. Taylor Swift Once Threatened to Sue Microsoft Over Its 'Tay' Chatbot, Brad Smith Reveals
  9. Water Vapour Found on Potentially Habitable Planet, Scientists Say
  10. Apple Watch Series 5 Price in India Detailed, Apple Watch Series 3 Gets a Price Cut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.