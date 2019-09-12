AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Apple on Tuesday introduced the new iPhone 11 series, iPad (2019), and Apple Watch Series 5. As always, the company is releasing a number of official accessories for these products. These accessories will range from cases, folios, smartwatch bands, iPad smart cover, smart folio, and more. Apple has detailed the prices of each of these accessories in India along with other specifics like colour options. It is unclear if all these accessories will go on sale on September 27, alongside the new iPhone models and Apple Watch or be available on a later date.
Among Apple iPhone accessories, Apple is bringing iPhone 11 Silicone case in Black and White colours as well as a Clear case. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be getting Leather case in six colours, Silicone case in eight colours, Leather Folio in two colours, and a Clear case, each. Notably, this is the first time Apple is selling official Clear cases for iPhone models.
In terms of the optional Apple Watch Series 5 bands, the company has new bands, bracelets, sport loops, leather loops, buckles, and more. These are coming in 38mm, 42mm, 40mm, 44mm sizes, so there is going be something for pretty much all Apple Watch owners and prospective buyers.
Additionally, iPad mini, iPad (2019), and iPad Air (3rd Gen) are getting a new Smart cover and there is a new Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro.
|Apple accessories
|Colours
|Price in India
|iPhone 11 Silicone case
|Black, White
|Rs. 3,500
|iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Clear case
|Rs. 3,500
|iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Silicone case
|Red, Midnight Blue, White, Pink Sand, Black, Pine Green, Orange, Alaskan Blue
|Rs. 3,500
|iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather case
|Meyer Lemon, Forest Green, Saddle Brown, Black, Red, Midnight Blue
|Rs. 4,500
|iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio
|Black, Aubergine
|Rs. 11,900
|Apple Watch 38mm, 42mm bracelet
|Link
|Rs. 30,900
|Apple Watch 38mm, 42mm bracelet
|Space Black Link
|Rs. 39,900
|Apple Watch 40mm Modern Buckle
|Saddle Brown, Black, Aubergine,
|Rs. 12,900
|Apple Watch Sport Loop 40mm, 44mm
|Variety of colours
|Rs. 3,900
|Apple Watch Leather Loop 44mm
|Black, Meyer Lemon, Saddle Brown
|Rs. 7,900
|iPad Mini Smart Cover
|Alaskan Blue
|Rs. 3,500
|iPad (7th-Gen), iPad Air (3rd -Gen)
|Alaskan Blue
|Rs. 4,500
|iPad Pro 11-inch Smart Folio
|Alaskan Blue
|Rs. 7,500
