iPhone 11 Series Battery Size, RAM Listed by TENAA, Apple Said to Be Using Intel Modems in All 3 iPhone Models

Apple doesn’t officially reveal the exact battery size or the RAM capacity of any iPhone model.

18 September 2019
Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/ AFP

iPhone 11 series has significant battery upgrades

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 is listed to pack 3,110mAh battery
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max is said to be housing a 3,969mAh battery
  • All three new iPhone models have 4GB of RAM

When Apple unveiled the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max last week, the company highlighted the improved battery life on the new iPhones. However, as always, the company didn't share the actual battery capacity or RAM amount of any of the models. Now, thanks to Chinese regulator TENAA, we might finally have some idea of the battery capacity and RAM of the two iPhone models. Separately, a report claims that Apple is using Intel-made LTE models in the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Starting with the battery capacity of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the TENAA listings for the three iPhone models reveal that iPhone 11 (model number A2223) packs a 3,110mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro (model number A2217) and iPhone 11 Pro Max (model number A2220) house 3,046mAh and 3,969mAh batteries, respectively. In comparison, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max pack 2,942mAh, 2,658mAh, 3,174mAh batteries respectively.

As can be seen from the battery specifics, there is definitely a big upgrade and that has resulted in the overall battery life of all three new iPhone models. In our review, iPhone 11 managed to last 15 hours and 20 minutes in the HD battery loop test, which is exactly two hours more than what the iPhone XR managed. Similarly, we got 19 hours and 27 minutes of playback time in our HD video battery loop test on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is exceptionally good.

The TENAA listings also seemingly confirm the presence of the 4GB RAM on iPhone 11 models.

Separately, PCMag is reporting that Apple is using Intel-made LTE modems on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Traditionally, Apple has split modems orders with both Intel and Qualcomm, however this year, only Intel modems are being used.

The publication was able to figure out the modems present in iPhone 11 series by looking at the field test screen on each iPhone.

“We figured this out because the field test menus on Intel-based and Qualcomm-based iPhones have different menu items, and the menu items have stayed consistent through the generations. According to Apple, there is one model of each of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max sold in the US,” PCMag writes.

There is still no word on exactly which Intel modem Apple is using in the three iPhone models.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
