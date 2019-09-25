When Apple launched its new iPhone 11 series phones earlier this month, battery life was one of the key features. The new iPhone 11 series phones promise to offer a relatively better battery life compared to their predecessors. The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro feature increased battery capacity that helps them last longer compared to some of their biggest rivals in the smartphone market. A YouTuber tested the battery life of the new iPhone 11 Pro Max with other flagship Android phones and made a video of what he discovered.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max seems to have a longer battery life compared to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Galaxy Note 10+, according to a YouTuber's battery life test. The phones that were a part of the comparison include Huawei Mate 30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

Apple never publishes the battery capacity of its iPhone models. But, as per teardown and DIY repair experts, iFixit, Apple's iPhone 11 includes a 3,110mAh battery, the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a slightly larger 3,190mAh battery while the bigger iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 3,969mAh battery. Interestingly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max beat the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which includes a massive 4,500mAh battery.

According to the video, the iPhone 11 Pro Max had the best battery life amongst all smartphones while the iPhone 11 Pro did better than the iPhone 11, even though there's a very small difference in their battery capacities.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted for 8 hours 21 minutes while the Huawei Mate 30 Pro went on for around 8 hours and 13 minutes. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ lasted almost 6 hours and 31 minutes, coming close to the iPhone 11 Pro which lasted about 6 hours and 42 minutes. The iPhone 11 lasted a total of 5 hours and 2 minutes during the test.

In our review, we discovered that the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted two full days with medium to heavy usage which included a little gaming, shooting videos and photos, social media, and checking emails. We spent around 19 hours and 27 minutes playing HD videos during one of our tests.