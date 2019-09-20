Apple launched the iPhone 11 series last week and these devices went on sale in the US today, September 20. These smartphones are all set to go on sale in India from September 27 and pre-bookings for them have begun. You can pre-book these iPhone models at an Apple store or online on Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall. Launch offers are a thing and HDFC has now unveiled discount and cashback offers for those who are pre-booking the iPhone 11 series. While we've already detailed the HDFC instant discount and cashback offers in our pre-orders copy, HDFC also has deals for users of select HDFC credit cards, which with reward points give the iPhone 11 64GB an effective price as low as Rs. 39,300.

HDFC Bank is offering discounts on the new iPhone 11 series which vary based on the HDFC card you possess. We've observed that their top-tier card the HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card has the maximum offers which help lower the effective cost of these new iPhone models significantly, if purchased via the SmartBuy platform. Irrespective of the HDFC credit or debit card you hold, the bank is offering a Rs. 6,000 instant discount on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro Max gets an instant discount of Rs. 7,000, while the Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) gets an Rs. 4,000 discount. Buyers can also avail no cost EMI up to 6 months. Offline stores have the same offers, but with cashback instead of instant discount, Ingram Micro announced earlier today.

As we mentioned, when including additional reward points, users of select HDFC cards will get better deals giving them lower effective prices for the iPhone 11 series and Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm). Notably, as mentioned on the HDFC Bank SmartBuy page, these additional reward points are ONLY given if customers pre-book the iPhone 11 series and Apple Watch Series 5 on the HDFC Bank SmartBuy-Flipkart store.

For HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card holders, the bank is offering an additional 10x reward point benefit when buying the smartphones and smartwatch via SmartBuy. For iPhone 11 (64GB), the bank values these reward points at Rs. 19,600. This bonus bundled with the Rs. 6,000 instant discount comes to Rs. 25,600 which effectively brings the cost of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 39,300. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro which is priced at Rs. 99,900 has an effective price of Rs. 65,770, the iPhone 11 Pro Max priced at Rs. 1,09,900 has an effective price of Rs. 74,470. The Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) which is priced at Rs. 40,900 has an effective price of Rs. 24,600. You can see the details of the 10x reward points and calculated effective price in the below table.

Product Price Instant Discount on using HDFC Bank Cards & EMI 10X RP benefit on purchasing via SmartBuy Effective Price iPhone 11 (64GB) Rs. 64,900 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 19,600 Rs. 39,300 iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) Rs. 99,900 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 28,130 Rs. 65,770 iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) Rs. 1,09,900 Rs. 7,000 Rs. 28,430 Rs. 74,470 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) Rs. 40,900 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 12,300 Rs. 24,600

If you possess an HDFC Bank Diners Black Credit Card, you can club the 10x reward point benefit when buying the iPhone 11 via SmartBuy. The bank values these reward points at Rs. 16,960. This bonus bundled with the instant discount comes to Rs. 22,960 which effectively brings the cost of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 41,940. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro has an effective price of Rs. 75,770, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has an effective price of Rs. 84,470. The Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) has an effective price of Rs. 24,600. Once again, you can see the details of the 10x reward points and calculated effective price in the below table.

Product Price Instant Discount on using HDFC Bank Cards & EMI 10X RP benefit on purchasing via SmartBuy Effective Price iPhone 11 (64GB) Rs. 64,900 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 16,960 Rs. 41,940 iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) Rs. 99,900 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 18,130 Rs. 75,770 iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) Rs. 1,09,900 Rs. 7,000 Rs. 18,430 Rs. 84,470 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) Rs. 40,900 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 12,300 Rs. 24,600

HDFC Bank has similar offers on HDFC Bank Diners Premium / Diners Club miles / Regalia variant Credit Card, HDFC Bank Regalia First Credit Card, HDFC Bank Diners Rewards Credit Card. Like we've mentioned before if you have any other HDFC Debit or Credit card, you can avail the instant discount as well as no cost EMIs for up to 6 months on these new devices. You can visit HDFC's SmartBuy website for more details.