Apple iPhone price in India has been hiked to adjust the increase in basic custom duty (BCD) rate announced in the Union Budget 2020 and the withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD under the Social Welfare Surcharge. The latest move has impacted the prices of the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 8 models, while the iPhone 11 price will remain the same, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. There are also no changes in prices of the iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices.

iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India hiked

As a result of the new change, the iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India will now set at Rs. 1,11,200 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 256GB model will carry a price tag of Rs. 1,25,200 and the 512GB version will be priced at Rs. 1,43,200. The iPhone 11 Pro Max price was earlier started at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB variant, whereas its 256GB option was priced at Rs. 1,23,900 and the 512GB version was at Rs. 1,41,900. This shows an increase of Rs. 1,300.

iPhone 11 Pro price in India hiked

Just like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro price in India has been hiked by Rs. 1,300 and will now be available at Rs. 1,01,200 for the 64GB variant, while its 256GB model will be priced at Rs. 1,15,200 and the 512GB option will be at Rs. 1,33,200. The iPhone 11 Pro was previously priced at Rs. 99,900 for the base 64GB variant, whereas its 256GB and 512GB storage options were available at Rs. 1,13,900 and Rs. 1,31,900, respectively.

Alongside the iPhone 11 Pro models, Apple has increased the iPhone 8 price in India. The iPhone 64GB storage variant will now come at Rs. 40,500, while its 128GB model will be at Rs. 45,500. This shows an increase of Rs. 600 from the earlier starting price of Rs. 39,900. The iPhone 8 Plus price has also been increased to Rs. 50,600 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB model will now be priced at Rs. 55,600 -- up Rs. 700 from the earlier starting price of Rs. 49,900.

Model New Price (Rs. ) Previous Price (Rs. ) iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB 1,11,200 1,09,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB 1,25,200 1,23,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB 1,43,200 1,41,900 iPhone 11 Pro 64GB 1,01,200 99,900 iPhone 11 Pro 256GB 1,15,200 1,13,900 iPhone 11 Pro 512GB 1,33,200 1,31,900 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB 50,600 49,900 iPhone 8 Plus 128GB 55,600 54,900 iPhone 8 64GB 40,500 39,900 iPhone 8 128GB 45,500 44,900

Apple hasn't changed the prices of the iPhone 11. Similarly, there aren't any changes for the iPhone XR and the iPhone 7 that both are assembled locally in the country through Foxconn and Wistron, respectively.

The change is in effect starting today and the Apple India site is already reflecting the new prices. However, online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart are yet to bring the updated pricing structure.

