iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Reportedly Have 4GB of RAM, Benchmark Results Confirm

The benchmarking site says that the iPhone 11 series has seen a 28 percent improvement in performance compared to the iPhone XS series.

Updated: 13 September 2019 18:49 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Reportedly Have 4GB of RAM, Benchmark Results Confirm

iPhone 11 series put through benchmarking test

  • iPhone 11 Pro 512GB listed to pack 4GB RAM as well
  • The iPhone 11 Pro Max scored 462098 on AnTuTu
  • 28 percent improvement recorded, compared to predecessors

iPhone 11 series was launched earlier this week, and the phones have now just been put through the AnTuTu benchmarking tests. The tests reveal that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max – all have 4GB RAM. The Apple site doesn't list the RAM capacity of the three phones, and rumours earlier indicated at 6GB RAM in the top-tier offering. But the latest benchmark tests reveal that even the iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB variant has a 4GB RAM integrated.

AnTuTu shared benchmark results of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Weibo. The results show the raw performance scores and all the three phones scores are very close to each other. That's because the entire iPhone 11 range runs on the latest A13 Bionic chip. The listing suggests that all the three iPhones pack 4GB RAM, even the top tier iPhone 11 Pro Max model. AnTuTu confirms that even the 64GB base models are also packed with 4GB RAM as well.

The iPhone 11 scored 456655, the iPhone 11 Pro scored 455452, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max scored 462098. The benchmarking site says that the iPhone 11 series has seen a 28 percent improvement in performance compared to the iPhone XS series. Sub-scores, including CPU, GPU, UX, and MEM, all see an improvement in performance as well.

Talking about the new iPhone models, the iPhone 11 price will start at Rs. 64,900 in India, the iPhone 11 Pro price will start at Rs. 99,900, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail beginning at Rs. 1,09,900. The new phones will go on sale on September 27. The phones pack dual and triple camera setups, a wide-notch for the selfie sensor, and run on iOS 13.

Further reading: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, AnTuTu, Apple, iPhone 11 Specifcations
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Reportedly Have 4GB of RAM, Benchmark Results Confirm
