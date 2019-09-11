Technology News
iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Apple A13 Bionic SoC, Liquid Retina Display Launched: Price, Specifications

iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 and the phone will be offered in three storage variants.

Updated: 11 September 2019 00:54 IST
iPhone 11 will be offered in six colours - Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red

Highlights
  • iPhone XR is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip
  • It will feature two 12-megapixel shooters on the back
  • There will be a 12-megapixel selfie camera on board as well

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new iPhone 11 smartphone, as a successor to the company's iPhone XR. According to the Cupertino, California-based company, iPhone XR was its biggest selling smartphone in the 2018 iPhone lineup and with iPhone 11, the company is making things even better on its cheapest new iPhone. In addition to the iPhone 11, the company also showcased the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max phones that will sit at the top-end of the company's smartphone portfolio. Notably, Apple will retain the iPhone XR in its lineup.

iPhone 11 price in India

Apple iPhone 11 price will start at Rs. 64,900 in India and at $699 (roughly Rs. 50,000) in the US for the base 64GB variant. The phone will also be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants that will retail at $749 (roughly Rs. 53,600) and $849 (roughly Rs. 60,800), respectively in the US. The iPhone 11 will come in six colours – Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red - and its pre-orders will open September 13 in US and over 30 countries around the world. The sales will begin September 20 in the first batch for countries and September 27 in India. 

Apple says iPhone 11 is jam-packed with great new abilities and features, including the brand-new dual rear camera setup, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos support, and improved battery life. As we mentioned, Apple will retain the iPhone XR in its lineup despite unveiling its successor, and it will be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 43,100).

iPhone 11 specifications

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's new A13 Bionic chip. Apple claims that the A13 Bionic SoC brings the “the fastest CPU” and “the fastest GPU” present in any smartphone to the iPhone 11. iPhone 11 runs on iOS 13 that brings features like dark mode, Sign in with Apple, and expanded Haptic Touch support.

Among the biggest improvements in the iPhone 11 over the iPhone XR are the camera capabilities. The iPhone houses a dual camera setup on the back that packs a 12-megapixel wide-angle main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. New camera software features include next-generation Smart HDR, improved Night Mode, and enhanced Portrait Mode. Additionally, the dual rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps and are paired by 36 percent brighter flash than the one in iPhone XR.

The front shooter on the iPhone 11 is also a step up over the iPhone XR. Apple has included a 12-megapixel front shooter that is capable of shooting video in 4K as well as slo-mo videos. It offers a wider output if you switch to the landscape mode.

In terms of the battery life, Apple claims the iPhone 11 will offer “one hour more than iPhone XR” on a single charge. To give you a reference point, in our review, iPhone XR easily lasted a full day and the phone went on for over 13 hours in our HD video loop test.

Apart from the Apple iPhone 11, the company also introduced the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max smartphone.

