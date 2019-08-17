iPhone 11 OLED Displays Said to Be the Same as Samsung Galaxy S10's

Apple iPhone 11 will reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10.The move is likely to assist Samsung Display in a number of ways, including reducing the list of suppliers it uses to acquire materials, and buying more from a smaller supplier pool, a report has claimed.

Ever since the Cupertino-based company introduced OLED displays in the iPhone, it has used Samsung panels, but this could be the first time it uses the same panels found in Samsung's own phones, Apple Insider reports, citing South Korean publication The Elec.

The displays on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have higher pixel density at 550ppi and 522ppi, respectively, compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which have densities of 458ppi each. The new displays might affect the iPhone models' screen resolution.

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year -- the D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS, and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR.

Other reports claim the three iPhone models are named iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 correspondingly. According to previous reports, the new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back and all three sensors will be placed similarly, while the iPhone 11 will have a dual rear camera setup.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested earlier that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging. Two recent leaks have also tipped the iPhone 11 launch date to be September 10, which is in line with previous iPhone launches. Another leak claimed all three 2019 iPhone models would be launched and released simultaneously, unlike previous strategies.