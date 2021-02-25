Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020; Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Take Top 10 Spots: Report

iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020; Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Take Top 10 Spots: Report

iPhone 11 launched in 2019 at starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 50,700) and reportedly had average selling price (ASP) of $754 (roughly Rs. 54,700).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 February 2021 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020; Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Take Top 10 Spots: Report

iPhone 11 saw 64.8 million shipped units in 2020

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 54,900 in India
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 saw 23.2 million shipments in 2020
  • 15 million units of Redmi Note 9 Pro were shipped in 2020

iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020, according to a report citing market research data. Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi accounted for the top 10 shipped smartphones last year with Apple taking five spots. Samsung had four top-shipped smartphones while Xiaomi had one. Over 64 million units of iPhone 11 were shipped in 2020, followed by 24.2 million units of iPhone SE (2020). Samsung's Galaxy A series made it to the list with the Galaxy A51 seeing 23.2 shipped units.

According to a report by Gizmochina, citing data from market research firm Omdia, iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020 with a commanding lead of 64.8 million units. The average selling price (ASP) of the phone was $754 (roughly Rs. 54,700). The iPhone 11 series was launched in 2019 at a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 64GB storage variant of the vanilla iPhone 11. Second on the list was another Apple smartphone, iPhone SE (2020) with its 24.2 million units shipped and ASP of $451 (roughly Rs. 32,700).

Apple also shipped 23.3 million units of the iPhone 12 in 2020 at an ASP of $896 (roughly Rs. 65,000). Samsung Galaxy A51 saw 23.2 million shipments at an ASP of $269 (roughly Rs. 19,500), followed by Galaxy A21s at 19.4 million units and $192 (roughly Rs. 14,000) ASP, and Galaxy A01 with 16.9 million units shipped at an ASP of $115 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The seventh spot was held by Apple again with its iPhone 12 Pro Max that saw 16.8 million shipments and $1,232 (roughly Rs. 89,300) ASP. Samsung Galaxy A11 was up next with 15.3 million units and $158 (roughly Rs. 11,500) ASP.

Xiaomi managed to ship 15 million units of its Redmi Note 9 Pro making it the company's only phone in the top 10 list for 2020. The phone saw an ASP of $161 (roughly Rs. 11,700).

In the tenth spot was Apple again with its iPhone 12 mini that saw 14.8 million shipments and $796 (roughly Rs. 57,700) ASP. Interestingly, iPhone 12 Pro was the only model left out from the list from the iPhone 12 series. A recent report by market tracker Gartner showed Apple sold around 79.9 million iPhone models in Q4 2020, driven largely by its iPhone 12 series.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 series, Samsung Galaxy A series, Redmi Note 9 Pro
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Nothing, Teenage Engineering Partnership Hints at Future Audio Products, Samsung’s Manu Sharma Hired as India Lead
Xiaomi Expands Local Manufacturing for Smartphones, Smart TVs in India, Names 3 New Partners

Related Stories

iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020; Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Take Top 10 Spots: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  4. Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Movies and TV Shows for You
  5. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Impressions: India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone
  7. FAU-G 5v5 Team Deathmatch Mode Coming Soon
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Debut in India: All You Need to Know
  9. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  10. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Could Be Revamped With Increased Benefits From March 1: All the Details
  2. Vivo X60 Reportedly Spotted on BIS and Indonesia Telecom Certification Sites, Global Launch Expected Soon
  3. Xiaomi Expands Local Manufacturing for Smartphones, Smart TVs in India, Names 3 New Partners
  4. iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020; Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Take Top 10 Spots: Report
  5. Nothing, Teenage Engineering Partnership Hints at Future Audio Products, Samsung’s Manu Sharma Hired as India Lead
  6. Oppo Reno 5K With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Anthem Overhaul Officially Cancelled, BioWare Studio Director Announces
  9. Loki Release Date Set for June 11, a Month Later Than Originally Planned
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Make Electric Vehicles, Will Produce Over 250,000 Cars a Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com