iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020, according to a report citing market research data. Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi accounted for the top 10 shipped smartphones last year with Apple taking five spots. Samsung had four top-shipped smartphones while Xiaomi had one. Over 64 million units of iPhone 11 were shipped in 2020, followed by 24.2 million units of iPhone SE (2020). Samsung's Galaxy A series made it to the list with the Galaxy A51 seeing 23.2 shipped units.

According to a report by Gizmochina, citing data from market research firm Omdia, iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020 with a commanding lead of 64.8 million units. The average selling price (ASP) of the phone was $754 (roughly Rs. 54,700). The iPhone 11 series was launched in 2019 at a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 64GB storage variant of the vanilla iPhone 11. Second on the list was another Apple smartphone, iPhone SE (2020) with its 24.2 million units shipped and ASP of $451 (roughly Rs. 32,700).

Apple also shipped 23.3 million units of the iPhone 12 in 2020 at an ASP of $896 (roughly Rs. 65,000). Samsung Galaxy A51 saw 23.2 million shipments at an ASP of $269 (roughly Rs. 19,500), followed by Galaxy A21s at 19.4 million units and $192 (roughly Rs. 14,000) ASP, and Galaxy A01 with 16.9 million units shipped at an ASP of $115 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The seventh spot was held by Apple again with its iPhone 12 Pro Max that saw 16.8 million shipments and $1,232 (roughly Rs. 89,300) ASP. Samsung Galaxy A11 was up next with 15.3 million units and $158 (roughly Rs. 11,500) ASP.

Xiaomi managed to ship 15 million units of its Redmi Note 9 Pro making it the company's only phone in the top 10 list for 2020. The phone saw an ASP of $161 (roughly Rs. 11,700).

In the tenth spot was Apple again with its iPhone 12 mini that saw 14.8 million shipments and $796 (roughly Rs. 57,700) ASP. Interestingly, iPhone 12 Pro was the only model left out from the list from the iPhone 12 series. A recent report by market tracker Gartner showed Apple sold around 79.9 million iPhone models in Q4 2020, driven largely by its iPhone 12 series.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.