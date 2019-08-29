Technology News
iPhone 11 Launch in Focus as Apple Sends Invites for September 10 Event

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the Christmas holiday shopping season.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 22:09 IST
iPhone 11 Launch in Focus as Apple Sends Invites for September 10 Event

Apple sent out invitations on Thursday to a September 10 event at its Silicon Valley campus where it is expected to unveil a new-generation iPhone.

In its trademark, tight-lipped style, Apple disclosed little about what it plans to spotlight in the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in the city of Cupertino.

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Introduction of iPhone 11 handsets would come as the global smartphone market tightens and Apple makes a priority of selling digital content and services to fans of its hardware.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Launch in Focus as Apple Sends Invites for September 10 Event
