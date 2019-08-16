2019 iPhone models' launch is inching closer, and an internal iOS 13 asset suggests that the Apple launch event will be held on September 10 next month. This was spotted in the seventh trial iOS 13 version released for developers, and an image in the system files seems to suggest this. Last year, the Apple event launch date was first leaked in a similar manner, and it turned out to be true, thereby lending more weight to this latest internal iOS 13 code discovery.

iOS 13 adds fresh images of the system and they show the date as September 10 i.e., a Tuesday, on the system home screen. These images will be used to set up new phones for the first time, and all of this point to a probable iPhone 11 series launch event on September 10 this year.

iHelp BR was the first to spot these images, and it also reports that the images used for older iPhones and iPads that will receive iOS 13 show the date September 23.

According to a recent leak, the new smartphones will be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max. The iPhone 11 is expected to be the successor to the iPhone XR, and it should sport a 6.1-inch LCD display and have two rear cameras. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are tipped to be the successor of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and they should sport 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays respectively. These smartphones are also tipped to have a square camera bump which houses a triple camera module.

We can expect the next-gen iPhones to be powered by the A13 chip, the successor to Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. Earlier this month, SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi mistakenly let out that the new iPhone models will go on sale on September 20, with a report then speculating launch of September 10.